CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln, MT

Take a look at these homes on the Lincoln market now

Lincoln Times
Lincoln Times
 8 days ago

(Lincoln, MT) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Lincoln. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RB7xU_0cOyEFWU00

110 Seventh Avenue, Lincoln, 59639

2 Beds 1 Bath | $185,000 | Manufactured Home | 850 Square Feet | Built in 1962

💲💲PRICE IMPROVEMENT🤑 $185,000😍WAY TO YOUR DREAM SPACE🏠BEAUTIFUL PARK LIKE SITTING‼ Own it in time to celebrate the holidays🦃🎅🏻‼ If you love the great outdoors & small town living, Lincoln is the place for you! Welcome yourself home and fulfill your Montana dream!! This is a picturesque lot nestled amoung the trees, with the potential to add your own touches. 2 bed, 1 bath, metal roof with blown in insulation, axles, wheels and tongue still attached. 30 x 35 shop with addition, concrete floor, corner vented welding area, 3 phase power, 3 sandpoint wells. Firewood on the porch included. Call Brenda Stark at 406-465-5713 or 406-793-1937, or your real estate professional

For open house information, contact Brenda Stark, Keller Williams Capital Realty at 406-449-2181

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22114105)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K6RaI_0cOyEFWU00

206 6Th Avenue, Lincoln, 59639

3 Beds 1 Bath | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 978 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Own your getaway home right in the town of Lincoln. 2 blocks from downtown Lincoln and minutes from the mountains, rivers and streams. Updated flooring, cabinets and bathroom features and well maintained by owners. This will NOT last long.

For open house information, contact Jake Doubek, Century 21 Heritage Realty at 406-443-1432

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22109502)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0otOiu_0cOyEFWU00

5908 Cowboy Lane, Lincoln, 59639

2 Beds 0 Bath | $80,000 | Cabin | 656 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Imagine yourself sitting around the firepit, watching the wildlife, walking to Cooper Creek or Keep Cool Creek. Snowmobiling or 4 wheeling right out your front door. Wake up, quite imaging and make it come to life on this 1 acre cabin that sits on state leased land '' DNRC solicits lessees every two years for those interested in purchasing their lease lots''. Per Heather at DNRC. Insulated, wood stove & propane wall heater, Outhouse has electrical & 300 gallon septic tank under & is pumped annually. 3 14.5V, 15 W Solar Panels, Lanterns, wall heater, kitchen range, refrigerator & outside hook up for BBQ grill all hooked to propane. Does this sound like a dream come true, schedule your view now. Call Brenda Stark at 406-465-5713 or 406-793-1937, or your real estate professional

For open house information, contact Brenda Stark, Keller Williams Capital Realty at 406-449-2181

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22114656)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. readies plan to vaccinate kids ages 5-11 against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday outlined its plan to vaccinate millions of U.S. children ages 5 to 11 as soon as the COVID-19 shot is authorized for them, readying doses and preparing locations ahead of the busy holiday season. Unlike the mass vaccination centers used...
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana State
Montana Real Estate
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Business
City
Lincoln, MT
NBC News

Voting legislation blocked — again — in Senate as Republicans unite for filibuster

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans filibustered a major voting bill on Wednesday that would allow automatic same-day voter registration and make Election Day a holiday. The 49-51 vote on the procedural motion was short of the 60 needed to advance the legislation to the next stage, marking the second time this year Republicans have prevented a Democratic-backed voting bill from moving forward.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

Senate report calls for charging Brazil leader over pandemic

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian Senate report recommended Wednesday pursuing crimes against humanity and other charges against President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly bungling Brazil’s response to COVID-19 and contributing to the country having the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll. Sen. Renan Calheiros presented the proposal to a committee of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Propane#Mt#Heritage Realty
Lincoln Times

Lincoln Times

Lincoln, MT
24
Followers
283
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lincoln Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy