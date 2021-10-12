Take a look at these homes on the Lincoln market now

(Lincoln, MT) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Lincoln. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

110 Seventh Avenue, Lincoln, 59639 2 Beds 1 Bath | $185,000 | Manufactured Home | 850 Square Feet | Built in 1962

💲💲PRICE IMPROVEMENT🤑 $185,000😍WAY TO YOUR DREAM SPACE🏠BEAUTIFUL PARK LIKE SITTING‼ Own it in time to celebrate the holidays🦃🎅🏻‼ If you love the great outdoors & small town living, Lincoln is the place for you! Welcome yourself home and fulfill your Montana dream!! This is a picturesque lot nestled amoung the trees, with the potential to add your own touches. 2 bed, 1 bath, metal roof with blown in insulation, axles, wheels and tongue still attached. 30 x 35 shop with addition, concrete floor, corner vented welding area, 3 phase power, 3 sandpoint wells. Firewood on the porch included. Call Brenda Stark at 406-465-5713 or 406-793-1937, or your real estate professional

206 6Th Avenue, Lincoln, 59639 3 Beds 1 Bath | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 978 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Own your getaway home right in the town of Lincoln. 2 blocks from downtown Lincoln and minutes from the mountains, rivers and streams. Updated flooring, cabinets and bathroom features and well maintained by owners. This will NOT last long.

5908 Cowboy Lane, Lincoln, 59639 2 Beds 0 Bath | $80,000 | Cabin | 656 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Imagine yourself sitting around the firepit, watching the wildlife, walking to Cooper Creek or Keep Cool Creek. Snowmobiling or 4 wheeling right out your front door. Wake up, quite imaging and make it come to life on this 1 acre cabin that sits on state leased land '' DNRC solicits lessees every two years for those interested in purchasing their lease lots''. Per Heather at DNRC. Insulated, wood stove & propane wall heater, Outhouse has electrical & 300 gallon septic tank under & is pumped annually. 3 14.5V, 15 W Solar Panels, Lanterns, wall heater, kitchen range, refrigerator & outside hook up for BBQ grill all hooked to propane. Does this sound like a dream come true, schedule your view now. Call Brenda Stark at 406-465-5713 or 406-793-1937, or your real estate professional

