CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Longville, MN

Longville-curious? These homes are on the market

Longville Dispatch
Longville Dispatch
 8 days ago

(Longville, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Longville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F7DLB_0cOyEEdl00

4028 E Swift Lake Drive Ne, Remer, 56672

3 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Looking to get away from it all with complete solitude? Don’t miss this 52 acre property boasting over 1600 ft of shoreline and connecting to tens of thousands of acres of public forest land! West facing for beautiful sunsets over undisturbed public forest land across the lake. Home features high speed DSL, Dining and living room, tons of counter space, Master suite, wood burning fireplace (never used), 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, full unfinished walkout basement with ICF walls and egress windows for additional living area. Property boasts: 24x38 Morton building, 24x39 garage with additional bunk space, mixture of woods and open land with plenty of space to roam, beautiful Lakeshore, gardens, wildlife, championship fishing on Swift Lake and is navigable to Boy Lake which is also a premier fishing lake in the area offering an additional 3452 acres of water to explore. This is a very rare opportunity, don’t wait!

For open house information, contact Daniel Pflugshaupt, Lakeplace.com- Gallery of Homes at 218-587-4444

Copyright © 2021 Greater Lakes Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLARMN-6071696)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fjKAT_0cOyEEdl00

5227 Ingua Trail Ne, Remer, 56672

4 Beds 2 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,412 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Beautiful private setting with over 250 feet of lakeshore and 3 wooded acres. Newly updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath, open and inviting, main floor with vaulted ceilings, tons of natural light, stone wood fireplace for the chilling MN evenings, 3 season porch and large patio doors to the lakeside deck where you can relax and take in the beautiful sunsets! Attached insulated garage, pole building and paved driveway. Walk the trails, enjoy the great hunting and fishing and take a short boat ride to the waterfront restaurant.

For open house information, contact Annie Gielarowski, LakePlace.com-Longville at 218-363-6600

Copyright © 2021 Greater Lakes Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLARMN-6104630)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SNHiO_0cOyEEdl00

7123 County Road 39 Ne, Longville, 56655

3 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,388 Square Feet | Built in 2002

This home is perched atop a hill with panoramic views of Leech Lake. The view is breathtaking in the summer, but just wait until the leaves change color, then drop to show even more of the lake beyond the snow-topped trees. The kitchen, dining, and family rooms all share the view with an open floor plan. With a gas stove for the chef in the family, the kitchen has plenty of cupboard space and an island for informal seating. There are 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Convert one of the bedrooms into a home office, or place it in the unfinished, walk-out basement. With the plumbing lines ready, there’s great potential to expand. Enjoy hours of boating, taking in the beauty of undeveloped lakeshore. As well as its beauty, Leech Lake is known as a great fishing destination, landing Walleye and Muskie is common. Surrounded by the Chippewa National Forest, the outdoor activities are endless. With option to lease and annual dues of $800.00, you have harbor slip access just moments away.

For open house information, contact Melanie Mix, Heartland Real Estate at 218-363-6100

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6101098)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AbzTl_0cOyEEdl00

8757 Bear Island Landing Nw, Longville, 56655

2 Beds 1 Bath | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Own the whole island! 3.76 acres and over 1700' of lakeshore. This cozy, insulated cabin is lined with knotty pine, has 2 bdrms, and a 3/4 bathroom w/incinerator toilet (and an outhouse for winter use). Gas refrigerator, gas range, and a Honda Generator included for running electrical. Wood burning stove and gas wall hung heater will keep the hunters, snowmobilers, and fisherman warm through fall and winter. This property is just a short ride from the Brevik Public Access or Pikedale Resort w/bar & restaurant.

For open house information, contact Kevin Merten, Bill Hansen Realty/Longville at 218-363-2306

Copyright © 2021 Greater Lakes Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLARMN-6013660)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. readies plan to vaccinate kids ages 5-11 against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday outlined its plan to vaccinate millions of U.S. children ages 5 to 11 as soon as the COVID-19 shot is authorized for them, readying doses and preparing locations ahead of the busy holiday season. Unlike the mass vaccination centers used...
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
City
Longville, MN
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
NBC News

Voting legislation blocked — again — in Senate as Republicans unite for filibuster

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans filibustered a major voting bill on Wednesday that would allow automatic same-day voter registration and make Election Day a holiday. The 49-51 vote on the procedural motion was short of the 60 needed to advance the legislation to the next stage, marking the second time this year Republicans have prevented a Democratic-backed voting bill from moving forward.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

Senate report calls for charging Brazil leader over pandemic

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian Senate report recommended Wednesday pursuing crimes against humanity and other charges against President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly bungling Brazil’s response to COVID-19 and contributing to the country having the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll. Sen. Renan Calheiros presented the proposal to a committee of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Hansen
Longville Dispatch

Longville Dispatch

Longville, MN
27
Followers
352
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Longville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy