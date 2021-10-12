Longville-curious? These homes are on the market

(Longville, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Longville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

4028 E Swift Lake Drive Ne, Remer, 56672 3 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Looking to get away from it all with complete solitude? Don’t miss this 52 acre property boasting over 1600 ft of shoreline and connecting to tens of thousands of acres of public forest land! West facing for beautiful sunsets over undisturbed public forest land across the lake. Home features high speed DSL, Dining and living room, tons of counter space, Master suite, wood burning fireplace (never used), 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, full unfinished walkout basement with ICF walls and egress windows for additional living area. Property boasts: 24x38 Morton building, 24x39 garage with additional bunk space, mixture of woods and open land with plenty of space to roam, beautiful Lakeshore, gardens, wildlife, championship fishing on Swift Lake and is navigable to Boy Lake which is also a premier fishing lake in the area offering an additional 3452 acres of water to explore. This is a very rare opportunity, don’t wait!

5227 Ingua Trail Ne, Remer, 56672 4 Beds 2 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,412 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Beautiful private setting with over 250 feet of lakeshore and 3 wooded acres. Newly updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath, open and inviting, main floor with vaulted ceilings, tons of natural light, stone wood fireplace for the chilling MN evenings, 3 season porch and large patio doors to the lakeside deck where you can relax and take in the beautiful sunsets! Attached insulated garage, pole building and paved driveway. Walk the trails, enjoy the great hunting and fishing and take a short boat ride to the waterfront restaurant.

7123 County Road 39 Ne, Longville, 56655 3 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,388 Square Feet | Built in 2002

This home is perched atop a hill with panoramic views of Leech Lake. The view is breathtaking in the summer, but just wait until the leaves change color, then drop to show even more of the lake beyond the snow-topped trees. The kitchen, dining, and family rooms all share the view with an open floor plan. With a gas stove for the chef in the family, the kitchen has plenty of cupboard space and an island for informal seating. There are 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Convert one of the bedrooms into a home office, or place it in the unfinished, walk-out basement. With the plumbing lines ready, there’s great potential to expand. Enjoy hours of boating, taking in the beauty of undeveloped lakeshore. As well as its beauty, Leech Lake is known as a great fishing destination, landing Walleye and Muskie is common. Surrounded by the Chippewa National Forest, the outdoor activities are endless. With option to lease and annual dues of $800.00, you have harbor slip access just moments away.

8757 Bear Island Landing Nw, Longville, 56655 2 Beds 1 Bath | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Own the whole island! 3.76 acres and over 1700' of lakeshore. This cozy, insulated cabin is lined with knotty pine, has 2 bdrms, and a 3/4 bathroom w/incinerator toilet (and an outhouse for winter use). Gas refrigerator, gas range, and a Honda Generator included for running electrical. Wood burning stove and gas wall hung heater will keep the hunters, snowmobilers, and fisherman warm through fall and winter. This property is just a short ride from the Brevik Public Access or Pikedale Resort w/bar & restaurant.

