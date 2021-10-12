Take a look at these homes for sale in Yoder

(Yoder, CO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Yoder. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

33895 E Jones Road, Yoder, 80864 3 Beds 2 Baths | $339,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,128 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Welcome to your Home on the Range- 35 acres of fenced and cross fenced Horse property! If you love the outdoors, your Oasis on the Prairie awaits! As soon as you walk into the yard you forget that the busy city life even exists-Swing on the hammack and listen to your waterfall pond, surrounded by plant life and green grass! This 1981 home was moved from its original location and placed on this 40 acres in approx. 2003. Open concept floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, enclosed porch and covered front patio offers 1128 sq ft! Established landscaping front and back! 60x30 Barn/TackRoom/Chicken house offers electric and water hydrant. 15x30 Welding Workshop has 220 Power and Electric Panel. You will find conveniently located 6-8 water hydrants around the property! 3 fenced pastures for grazing rotation, 3 Corrals and a Load out Area for animals and hay. DOMESTIC WELL IS 700 FT DEEP WITH UPDATED CONTROL BOX, WIRING, PRESSURE TANK AND NEW PUMP! Schedule TODAY

1331 County Road R, Rush, 80833 1 Bed 1 Bath | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 288 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Amazing Tiny House on a not so tiny Lot. Welcome to your 40 acre slice of heaven. Nicely fenced on three sides, this property is situated at the end of a private drive and offers a beautiful Pikes Peak view! This adorable new tiny home type structure is perfect to stay/live in as you build your dream home or could be the perfect get away cabin. Property has already been approved for a three bedroom, 2 bath home. Existing well and septic already in place with electric nearby. Additional outbuilding is wired for 110 and 220. 53 foot Semi-trailer provides additional storage. Trees have been planted on the north side and a drip system is already in place. 8 Solar panels, a 8 battery battery-bank, 8000 watt Generac Generator and a window AC unit are included in the sale. This truly is an adorable cabin, an amazing lot and incredible opportunity. Don’t wait, this gem won’t last long.

34755 Big Springs Road, Yoder, 80864 3 Beds 2 Baths | $340,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,246 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Bright and Open Home in the Country on 35+ Acres! Enjoy Mountain Views from your Wood Decks. Interior is fresh with New Bathrooms, New Wood Laminate Floors, New Kitchen. The 2 Car-Garage and ample outdoor parking give you great parking and storage options for Trucks, Cars, RV's, Boats, and More. Animals have a fenced pasture and loafing shed to feel right at home. Easy to get to from Colorado Springs just 40-minutes away. Great Corner location. Work in progress to be completed: kitchen work, touch-up, cleaning & furnace installation.

7450 N Ramah Highway, Yoder, 80864 3 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Wonderful opportunity to own 40 acres in eastern Colorado! This fully fenced corner lot is not only great for horses or livestock but could also make a wonderful hobby farm on a private piece of land. The well maintained, three bedroom two bath mobile home has so many great features. There is nice wood laminate flooring running throughout the home minus the carpeted bedrooms. A very open living space with a brick wood burning fireplace (currently not in use, needs to be vented through roof) which leads into an open dining area and a very spacious kitchen. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets for storage and nice stainless steel appliances. There is a laundry/mudroom off the kitchen with a door that leads to the backyard. Moving down the hall from the kitchen, are two good size bedrooms. There is also a full bathroom which features a tub/shower combo, lots of great vanity space and storage. The large master has an en suite with a stand-up shower, great natural light and storage cabinets. Outside there are 4 large sheds/animal enclosures that will stay. All livestock panels, water troughs, and livestock equipment do not stay as they do not belong to the owner. This is a great piece of land and a charming home waiting for the right buyer!

