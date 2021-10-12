House-hunt Point Roberts: What’s on the market

(POINT ROBERTS, WA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Point Roberts area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Take a look at these Point Roberts listings:

709 Marine Dr, Point Roberts, 98281 2 Beds 1 Bath | $825,000 | Single Family Residence | 756 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Rare, west facing, low bank waterfront! Own your own beach and tideland. Adorable PanAbode cottage on private grassed half acre! Breathtaking sunsets and views of the Gulf and San Juan Islands! Crabbing, boating, camp fires, beach combing and whale watching ..all outside your door. Same owners for over 30 years! Easy walk to Lighthouse Park, the Marina, the Airstrip, and Cafe's! 5 minutes to the golf course! An easy 30 min.commute to YVR and 1 hr to Bellingham! At the beach, life is different! Be part of the lifestyle of quiet, safe, beautiful and unique Point Roberts!

For open house information, contact Ingrid Johnson, Keller Williams - Bellingham at 360-738-7070

180 Nelson Road, Point Roberts, 98281 2 Beds 1 Bath | $369,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,224 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Down a quiet lane to the end of the cul-de-sac you will be invited onto a large covered South facing deck. This home features an open concept floor plan with two bedrooms plus a loft (great for storage or a third bedroom area). Well appointed bathroom with large Steam Shower and radiant heat in bathroom floor. This home also offers a wood burning fireplace, heat pump, A/C and on demand hot water. All new high end appliances - LG washer and Dryer, Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Gas Stove. Floors are Bamboo and Ceramic Tile. Extra large lot with green house, fruit trees and lots of garden space.

For open house information, contact Greg Heppner, National Real Estate Point Roberts at 360-945-1011