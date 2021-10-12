CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gore Springs, MS

Take a look at these homes for sale in Gore Springs

Gore Springs News Watch
 8 days ago

(Gore Springs, MS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Gore Springs. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

438 Court Street, Vaiden, 38916

3 Beds 2 Baths | $78,000 | Mobile Home | 1,404 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Great 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home with an open floor Plan and a two car carport situated on nice lot in Vaiden

118 Myra Ave., Calhoun City, 38916

4 Beds 3 Baths | $167,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,999 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Look at all the space this well-maintained, custom-built, one-owner home has to offer. The main floor features 3 bed/2 baths, kitchen, large living room, log fireplace, large laundry room, and waterproof flooring. Plus a full basement apartment with kitchenette, living room, storm room, bedroom, full bath. Call and schedule your showing, today.

115 Tutor Ave, Calhoun City, 38916

2 Beds 1 Bath | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,160 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Perfect move-in-ready starter home. Lovely brick home on a quiet, dead-end street and fenced backyard. Don't miss this one - Call today to schedule your showing.

92 Cr 302, Calhoun City, 38916

4 Beds 2 Baths | $299,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,001 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Country living at its finest. Don't miss out on this beautiful executive-style country home featuring cathedral ceiling, hardwood floors, acreage, 4 bedrooms and a large 2-car garage. This home has a full pantry and an office which could also be used as a 5th bedroom. Don't miss out on this home. Call today!

