CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buxton, NC

Homes for sale in Buxton: New listings

Buxton Post
Buxton Post
 8 days ago

(BUXTON, NC) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Buxton area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

If you’re Buxton-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46UXwj_0cOyEA6r00

54073 Marlin Drive, Frisco, 27936

3 Beds 2 Baths | $540,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,320 Square Feet | Built in None

Affordable Oceanfront! Great Location, Great Price! Elevator! Septic for 4 bedrooms as one bedroom was used for elevator but still has room for a futon or office space. Great Views, quiet neighborhood. New Mattresses and some new Furniture.

For open house information, contact Ellen Heatwole, Keller Williams - Outer Banks at 252-715-1939

Copyright © 2021 Outer Banks Association of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBARNC-114322)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f5DT4_0cOyEA6r00

40171 C. C. Gray Road, Avon, 27915

3 Beds 1 Bath | $515,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,064 Square Feet | Built in None

Whether you are looking for a year-round residence or vacation home, this 3 bedroom/1 bath raised rancher on a HUGE 16,500 SqFt lot in Avon offers a unique opportunity!! This home is not in a rental program and has been used exclusively as a second home...the care and attention to detail shows in every room. With this great waterfront location at this price point, you truly have the opportunity to make this your dream home. Imagine the incredible sunsets!! Don't let this one get away.....come and visit today!!

For open house information, contact Trisha Midgett, Midgett Realty - Rodanthe at 252-986-6321

Copyright © 2021 Outer Banks Association of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBARNC-115533)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00oc8f_0cOyEA6r00

51517 Nc 12 Highway, Frisco, 27936

4 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,128 Square Feet | Built in None

THIS UNFINISHED HOME IS AN INCREDIBLE OPPORTUNITY!! While originally built in 1959, this home has been completely rebuilt - this is virtually a brand new but unfinished building. Currently designed to be a duplex with 2 bedrooms, one full bath and a galley kitchen in each unit (with separate entrances) for a total of 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 kitchens. Property meets the zoning duplex requirements and has an engineered firewall plan. The area under the house has been built to contain 3 partitions/separate entrances for 2 laundry rooms and one party kitchen for outdoor entertaining. The new air handlers are out of the way and located in the attic to make the design feel spacious inside and provides potential for EXCELLENT rental income. Having an unfinished interior also provides the opportunity for a buyer to easily convert this property back to a single family home. This LARGE 24,000 SqFt lot backs up to NC State land that will remain undeveloped, ensuring privacy and beautiful views and is just a 4 minute drive to ramp 49 for beautiful beach access! Additionally, being located on NC 12, this property is also a potential commercial opportunity! THE POSSIBILITIES FOR THIS PROPERTY ARE ENDLESS! Don't miss out on this opportunity...come and visit today!!! **See Associated Docs for a complete list of Seller Improvements.

For open house information, contact Trisha Midgett, Midgett Realty - Rodanthe at 252-986-6321

Copyright © 2021 Outer Banks Association of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBARNC-114259)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=092nca_0cOyEA6r00

41518 Ocean View Drive, Avon, 27915

6 Beds 6 Baths | $810,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,398 Square Feet | Built in None

Whether you are looking for the perfect vacation home or investment opportunity, you owe it to yourself to visit "Carolina Beach Retreat"... This semi-oceanfront 6 bedroom, 5 full and one half bath stunner is perfectly located just steps from the beach in the beautiful Kinnakeet Shores subdivision offering community pool and tennis and sound access and just minutes from all the shopping, dining and entertainment that the village of Avon has to offer!! The amenities abound - sun decks; covered decks; private heated pool; hot tub; cargolift to make shopping, deliveries or move-ins a breeze; game room with wet bar with full refrigerator; six LARGE bedrooms (3 are masters!); an upper level with open floor plan, built-ins and cathedral ceilings; LARGE dining room, spacious kitchen with DOUBLE dishwashers; and views, views, VIEWS!! This home truly has it all...no wonder "Carolina Beach Retreat" is such a solid rental performer with more than $81K already on the books for 2021!!! Don't let this one get away...come and visit today!!

For open house information, contact Trisha Midgett, Midgett Realty - Rodanthe at 252-986-6321

Copyright © 2021 Outer Banks Association of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBARNC-114726)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buxton, NC
Reuters

U.S. readies plan to vaccinate kids ages 5-11 against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday outlined its plan to vaccinate millions of U.S. children ages 5 to 11 as soon as the COVID-19 shot is authorized for them, readying doses and preparing locations ahead of the busy holiday season. Unlike the mass vaccination centers used...
KIDS
NBC News

Voting legislation blocked — again — in Senate as Republicans unite for filibuster

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans filibustered a major voting bill on Wednesday that would allow automatic same-day voter registration and make Election Day a holiday. The 49-51 vote on the procedural motion was short of the 60 needed to advance the legislation to the next stage, marking the second time this year Republicans have prevented a Democratic-backed voting bill from moving forward.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
The Associated Press

Senate report calls for charging Brazil leader over pandemic

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian Senate report recommended Wednesday pursuing crimes against humanity and other charges against President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly bungling Brazil’s response to COVID-19 and contributing to the country having the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll. Sen. Renan Calheiros presented the proposal to a committee of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Buxton Post

Buxton Post

Buxton, NC
13
Followers
364
Post
879
Views
ABOUT

With Buxton Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy