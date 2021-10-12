Homes for sale in Buxton: New listings

(BUXTON, NC) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Buxton area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

If you’re Buxton-curious, take a look at these listings today:

54073 Marlin Drive, Frisco, 27936 3 Beds 2 Baths | $540,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,320 Square Feet | Built in None

Affordable Oceanfront! Great Location, Great Price! Elevator! Septic for 4 bedrooms as one bedroom was used for elevator but still has room for a futon or office space. Great Views, quiet neighborhood. New Mattresses and some new Furniture.

For open house information, contact Ellen Heatwole, Keller Williams - Outer Banks at 252-715-1939

40171 C. C. Gray Road, Avon, 27915 3 Beds 1 Bath | $515,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,064 Square Feet | Built in None

Whether you are looking for a year-round residence or vacation home, this 3 bedroom/1 bath raised rancher on a HUGE 16,500 SqFt lot in Avon offers a unique opportunity!! This home is not in a rental program and has been used exclusively as a second home...the care and attention to detail shows in every room. With this great waterfront location at this price point, you truly have the opportunity to make this your dream home. Imagine the incredible sunsets!! Don't let this one get away.....come and visit today!!

For open house information, contact Trisha Midgett, Midgett Realty - Rodanthe at 252-986-6321

51517 Nc 12 Highway, Frisco, 27936 4 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,128 Square Feet | Built in None

THIS UNFINISHED HOME IS AN INCREDIBLE OPPORTUNITY!! While originally built in 1959, this home has been completely rebuilt - this is virtually a brand new but unfinished building. Currently designed to be a duplex with 2 bedrooms, one full bath and a galley kitchen in each unit (with separate entrances) for a total of 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 kitchens. Property meets the zoning duplex requirements and has an engineered firewall plan. The area under the house has been built to contain 3 partitions/separate entrances for 2 laundry rooms and one party kitchen for outdoor entertaining. The new air handlers are out of the way and located in the attic to make the design feel spacious inside and provides potential for EXCELLENT rental income. Having an unfinished interior also provides the opportunity for a buyer to easily convert this property back to a single family home. This LARGE 24,000 SqFt lot backs up to NC State land that will remain undeveloped, ensuring privacy and beautiful views and is just a 4 minute drive to ramp 49 for beautiful beach access! Additionally, being located on NC 12, this property is also a potential commercial opportunity! THE POSSIBILITIES FOR THIS PROPERTY ARE ENDLESS! Don't miss out on this opportunity...come and visit today!!! **See Associated Docs for a complete list of Seller Improvements.

For open house information, contact Trisha Midgett, Midgett Realty - Rodanthe at 252-986-6321

41518 Ocean View Drive, Avon, 27915 6 Beds 6 Baths | $810,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,398 Square Feet | Built in None

Whether you are looking for the perfect vacation home or investment opportunity, you owe it to yourself to visit "Carolina Beach Retreat"... This semi-oceanfront 6 bedroom, 5 full and one half bath stunner is perfectly located just steps from the beach in the beautiful Kinnakeet Shores subdivision offering community pool and tennis and sound access and just minutes from all the shopping, dining and entertainment that the village of Avon has to offer!! The amenities abound - sun decks; covered decks; private heated pool; hot tub; cargolift to make shopping, deliveries or move-ins a breeze; game room with wet bar with full refrigerator; six LARGE bedrooms (3 are masters!); an upper level with open floor plan, built-ins and cathedral ceilings; LARGE dining room, spacious kitchen with DOUBLE dishwashers; and views, views, VIEWS!! This home truly has it all...no wonder "Carolina Beach Retreat" is such a solid rental performer with more than $81K already on the books for 2021!!! Don't let this one get away...come and visit today!!

For open house information, contact Trisha Midgett, Midgett Realty - Rodanthe at 252-986-6321