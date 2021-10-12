CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Littlefork, MN

These houses are for sale in Littlefork

Littlefork News Watch
Littlefork News Watch
 8 days ago

(LITTLEFORK, MN) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Check out these listings from around the Littlefork area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N5Vlm_0cOyE9JN00

5859 County Rd 8, Littlefork, 56653

5 Beds 3 Baths | $2,400,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,473 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Introducing: Rivers Edge Retreat. This country home is an artistic masterpiece. Vaulted ceilings are accented with locally sourced white cedar beams. The chef's quality kitchen offers perfect entertaining space. French doors will lead you to the fully screened porch where you can be close to nature and gather year round. Travel up the staircase where the round room is overlooked by the balcony bedroom. The art studio offers inspiration and creative space. The 112 acre property contains nearly 2,000 feet of river frontage, a river-side fishing cabin, pole building, groomed trails and a cottonwood plantation, all bordering 600 acres of State Wildlife Management Area. Outdoor activities include kayaking, fishing, hunting, horseback riding, ATV trail riding, skiing and more. After a day of adventure, relax next to one of the fireplaces with family and friends.

For open house information, contact Liz Becher, NextHome Horizons at 218-454-2870

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-171326)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vwdhy_0cOyE9JN00

6318 County Road 8, Littlefork, 56653

1 Bed 1 Bath | $134,000 | Single Family Residence | 496 Square Feet | Built in 2015

This new and all but finished cabin/tiny house sits on 40 acres of prime hunting land and is moments away from world class muskie and walleye fishing on the Littlefork River which is the best kept secret in all of Northern Minnesota! This property is also located just a half hour south of the Rainy River. The house has a loft bedroom, a 3/4 nearly finished bathroom supported by the main kitchen/living area. Great decks on 3 sides with the most unique burls on the logs supporting the deck roofing and entryway! Heated with an electric overhead heater it would be easy to add a fireplace. There is also a 26 x 60 nearly complete pole barn on the property!

For open house information, contact Barry Woods, Move it Real Estate Group at 218-327-9889

Copyright © 2021 Range Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAORMN-142168)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M3XZT_0cOyE9JN00

112 Main St, Littlefork, 56653

10 Beds 10 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,848 Square Feet | Built in 1991

This very well cared for Café, Motel & RV Park situated on Main St in Littlefork is waiting for a new owner. It is the perfect vacation spot or home base for those working in the area, travelling to Canada and Voyageurs National Park. Open year round, the motel has 9 well-appointed rooms, some with full kitchens and 4 RV sites out back. The café has not been operational for the last few years but is ready to be used as a B&B or full-time small-town café. Owner has re-invested into the property and maintained this beautiful motel & café as a turn-key business for the new owners. Strong revenue stream. All this and more with-in a few blocks of the Littlefork River. There is far too much to list here so we encourage you to contact our office to learn more about this rare opportunity.

For open house information, contact Raymond Ingebretsen, RE/MAX Lake Country at 218-757-3233

Copyright © 2021 Lake Superior Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DAARMN-6090797)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
City
Littlefork, MN
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
Reuters

U.S. readies plan to vaccinate kids ages 5-11 against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday outlined its plan to vaccinate millions of U.S. children ages 5 to 11 as soon as the COVID-19 shot is authorized for them, readying doses and preparing locations ahead of the busy holiday season. Unlike the mass vaccination centers used...
KIDS
NBC News

Voting legislation blocked — again — in Senate as Republicans unite for filibuster

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans filibustered a major voting bill on Wednesday that would allow automatic same-day voter registration and make Election Day a holiday. The 49-51 vote on the procedural motion was short of the 60 needed to advance the legislation to the next stage, marking the second time this year Republicans have prevented a Democratic-backed voting bill from moving forward.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decks#Tiny House#Open House#French#Atv#Nexthome Horizons
The Associated Press

Senate report calls for charging Brazil leader over pandemic

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian Senate report recommended Wednesday pursuing crimes against humanity and other charges against President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly bungling Brazil’s response to COVID-19 and contributing to the country having the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll. Sen. Renan Calheiros presented the proposal to a committee of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Littlefork News Watch

Littlefork News Watch

Littlefork, MN
22
Followers
312
Post
809
Views
ABOUT

With Littlefork News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy