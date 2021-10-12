CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Council, NC

House hunt Council: See what’s on the market now

Council Dispatch
Council Dispatch
 8 days ago

(Council, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Council. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JdXY6_0cOyE8Qe00

88 Wrexham Road, Elizabethtown, 28337

4 Beds 3 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,300 Square Feet | Built in 1979

CHARMING LOG HOUSE WITH 4 BEDROOMS, 2 AND 1/2 BATHS IN WATERFORD GATED COMMUNITY AT WHITE LAKE. AMAZING LIVING ROOM AREA WITH A REAL WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE OPENING INTO A LARGE HOME CHEF'S DREAM KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINETS. BEAUTIFUL EXPOSED BEAMS IN CEILING. GREAT LOCATION. A MUST SEE!!!

For open house information, contact Janet M Allen, White Sand Realty at 910-879-0067

Copyright © 2021 NCRMLS/ Cape Fear Realtors MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WRARNC-100289276)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2alsQ1_0cOyE8Qe00

1084 White Lake Drive, Elizabethtown, 28337

3 Beds 2 Baths | $193,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,544 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Honey stop the Van! There's a home for sale in White Lake! Check out this large 3 bedroom home in the much sought after vacation community of White Lake, NC with its own water views. Want to get away from the hustle and bustle in the house? There is an additional building in the rear with a full bathroom and enough room for a bed and dresser! Even thought this home does not have its own private dock, there is a public dock close by. Not to mention the Pavilion surrounded by shops and restaurants for all your summertime fun! This home offers brand new LVT flooring throughout the living area and new carpet in the bedrooms. All new appliances in the kitchen, along with beautiful countertops. Brand New HVAC, all new electrical and all brand new windows in the entire house. Check out that fireplace.! On those cool nights, you can enjoy a cozy fire after being on the lake all day! Don't miss out on this opportunity to own this beautiful property, whether it is for your primary home or even an Airbnb and make a couple bucks! Make your appointment today, this beauty wont last long!

For open house information, contact Trisha Dean, Realty ONE Group Affinity at 910-378-7737

Copyright © 2021 NCRMLS/ Jacksonville Board of Realtors NC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-JBRNC-100266459)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=489xsl_0cOyE8Qe00

226 Soup Haire Road, Elizabethtown, 28337

3 Beds 1 Bath | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,430 Square Feet | Built in 1925

What a great find. An adorable 3 bedroom 1 bathroom move in ready home. Crisp and clean. This home has beautiful floors, a fireplace, a spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets, a nice front porch, a great screened porch on the back, and a new roof that was put on in 2019. Sits on a very spacious lot in a beautiful country setting. Plenty of room for the kids and the pets to run and play. Don't miss out. Call today.

For open house information, contact Ricky W Harrelson, J. Ray Realty, LLC at 910-642-8111

Copyright © 2021 NCRMLS/ Brunswick County MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BCMLSNC-100276522)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Council, NC
Reuters

U.S. readies plan to vaccinate kids ages 5-11 against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday outlined its plan to vaccinate millions of U.S. children ages 5 to 11 as soon as the COVID-19 shot is authorized for them, readying doses and preparing locations ahead of the busy holiday season. Unlike the mass vaccination centers used...
KIDS
NBC News

Voting legislation blocked — again — in Senate as Republicans unite for filibuster

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans filibustered a major voting bill on Wednesday that would allow automatic same-day voter registration and make Election Day a holiday. The 49-51 vote on the procedural motion was short of the 60 needed to advance the legislation to the next stage, marking the second time this year Republicans have prevented a Democratic-backed voting bill from moving forward.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Realty One Group#Pets#Open House#House Hunt Council#Log#White Sand Realty#Lvt#Brand New Hvac
The Associated Press

Senate report calls for charging Brazil leader over pandemic

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian Senate report recommended Wednesday pursuing crimes against humanity and other charges against President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly bungling Brazil’s response to COVID-19 and contributing to the country having the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll. Sen. Renan Calheiros presented the proposal to a committee of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Council Dispatch

Council Dispatch

Council, NC
18
Followers
375
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Council Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy