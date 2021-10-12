House hunt Council: See what’s on the market now

(Council, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Council. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

88 Wrexham Road, Elizabethtown, 28337 4 Beds 3 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,300 Square Feet | Built in 1979

CHARMING LOG HOUSE WITH 4 BEDROOMS, 2 AND 1/2 BATHS IN WATERFORD GATED COMMUNITY AT WHITE LAKE. AMAZING LIVING ROOM AREA WITH A REAL WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE OPENING INTO A LARGE HOME CHEF'S DREAM KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINETS. BEAUTIFUL EXPOSED BEAMS IN CEILING. GREAT LOCATION. A MUST SEE!!!

For open house information, contact Janet M Allen, White Sand Realty at 910-879-0067

1084 White Lake Drive, Elizabethtown, 28337 3 Beds 2 Baths | $193,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,544 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Honey stop the Van! There's a home for sale in White Lake! Check out this large 3 bedroom home in the much sought after vacation community of White Lake, NC with its own water views. Want to get away from the hustle and bustle in the house? There is an additional building in the rear with a full bathroom and enough room for a bed and dresser! Even thought this home does not have its own private dock, there is a public dock close by. Not to mention the Pavilion surrounded by shops and restaurants for all your summertime fun! This home offers brand new LVT flooring throughout the living area and new carpet in the bedrooms. All new appliances in the kitchen, along with beautiful countertops. Brand New HVAC, all new electrical and all brand new windows in the entire house. Check out that fireplace.! On those cool nights, you can enjoy a cozy fire after being on the lake all day! Don't miss out on this opportunity to own this beautiful property, whether it is for your primary home or even an Airbnb and make a couple bucks! Make your appointment today, this beauty wont last long!

For open house information, contact Trisha Dean, Realty ONE Group Affinity at 910-378-7737

226 Soup Haire Road, Elizabethtown, 28337 3 Beds 1 Bath | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,430 Square Feet | Built in 1925

What a great find. An adorable 3 bedroom 1 bathroom move in ready home. Crisp and clean. This home has beautiful floors, a fireplace, a spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets, a nice front porch, a great screened porch on the back, and a new roof that was put on in 2019. Sits on a very spacious lot in a beautiful country setting. Plenty of room for the kids and the pets to run and play. Don't miss out. Call today.

For open house information, contact Ricky W Harrelson, J. Ray Realty, LLC at 910-642-8111