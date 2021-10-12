Urban home ownership in Houston? These condos are on the market

(HOUSTON, OH) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Houston’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Houston, pulled from our classifieds:

198 Mercury Court, Sidney, 45365 2 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Condominium | 1,492 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Great Location-North End. Brick condo, end unit, 2 bedroom, 2 full baths. This property features fireplace, built-in bookcases, dining room, huge master with walk-in closet, nice sized laundry room. Private patio to enjoy time outside. A must see!! You won't be disappointed.

For open house information, contact Melissa Brunswick, Emerson Wagner Realty Co., Inc. at 937-492-3157

8490 N Bennett Drive, Piqua, 45356 2 Beds 1 Bath | $58,500 | Condominium | 870 Square Feet | Built in 1971

This one floor plan, brick condo offers a large livingroom, 2 bedrooms and an eat-in kitchen. Livingroom and both bedrooms have had Deluxe Laminate floors installed. Grass cutting, snow removal and all outside maintenance is included. All appliances, including air conditioner, are less than 2 years old and stay with the condo. Condo fee is $225 per month, an additional $200 every six months plus a $1,500 initiation fee. Condo fees include water, sewerage, grass cutting, snow removal plus building insurance.

For open house information, contact Jeffrey Marconette, Galbreath REALTORS at 937-773-7144