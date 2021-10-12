CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, OH

Urban home ownership in Houston? These condos are on the market

Houston Daily
Houston Daily
 8 days ago

(HOUSTON, OH) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Houston’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Houston, pulled from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VlpGm_0cOyE7Xv00

198 Mercury Court, Sidney, 45365

2 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Condominium | 1,492 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Great Location-North End. Brick condo, end unit, 2 bedroom, 2 full baths. This property features fireplace, built-in bookcases, dining room, huge master with walk-in closet, nice sized laundry room. Private patio to enjoy time outside. A must see!! You won't be disappointed.

For open house information, contact Melissa Brunswick, Emerson Wagner Realty Co., Inc. at 937-492-3157

Copyright © 2021 Western Regional Information Systems and Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WRISTINCOH-1014205)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vhnxK_0cOyE7Xv00

8490 N Bennett Drive, Piqua, 45356

2 Beds 1 Bath | $58,500 | Condominium | 870 Square Feet | Built in 1971

This one floor plan, brick condo offers a large livingroom, 2 bedrooms and an eat-in kitchen. Livingroom and both bedrooms have had Deluxe Laminate floors installed. Grass cutting, snow removal and all outside maintenance is included. All appliances, including air conditioner, are less than 2 years old and stay with the condo. Condo fee is $225 per month, an additional $200 every six months plus a $1,500 initiation fee. Condo fees include water, sewerage, grass cutting, snow removal plus building insurance.

For open house information, contact Jeffrey Marconette, Galbreath REALTORS at 937-773-7144

Copyright © 2021 Western Regional Information Systems and Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WRISTINCOH-1012213)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, OH
Local
Ohio Real Estate
Local
Ohio Business
Reuters

U.S. readies plan to vaccinate kids ages 5-11 against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday outlined its plan to vaccinate millions of U.S. children ages 5 to 11 as soon as the COVID-19 shot is authorized for them, readying doses and preparing locations ahead of the busy holiday season. Unlike the mass vaccination centers used...
KIDS
NBC News

Voting legislation blocked — again — in Senate as Republicans unite for filibuster

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans filibustered a major voting bill on Wednesday that would allow automatic same-day voter registration and make Election Day a holiday. The 49-51 vote on the procedural motion was short of the 60 needed to advance the legislation to the next stage, marking the second time this year Republicans have prevented a Democratic-backed voting bill from moving forward.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Living#Condos#Realtors#Home Ownership#Deluxe Laminate
The Associated Press

Senate report calls for charging Brazil leader over pandemic

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian Senate report recommended Wednesday pursuing crimes against humanity and other charges against President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly bungling Brazil’s response to COVID-19 and contributing to the country having the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll. Sen. Renan Calheiros presented the proposal to a committee of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Houston Daily

Houston Daily

Houston, OH
45
Followers
407
Post
953
Views
ABOUT

With Houston Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy