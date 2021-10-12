CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanfield, AZ

Take a look at these homes for sale in Stanfield

Stanfield News Watch
Stanfield News Watch
 8 days ago

(Stanfield, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Stanfield will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RkyKf_0cOyE6fC00

2533 S Arizola Road, Casa Grande, 85122

4 Beds 2 Baths | $306,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,940 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Exciting and rare find! Beautifully renovated 4 Bedroom Manufactured Home on a corner lot in Casa Grande with 5 Car Garage/Workshop. Just outside the city of the Casa Grande area , home is conveniently located near amenities and schools. Home is bright and spacious with lots of room to entertain. Features skylights and vaulted ceilings. Bathrooms and Kitchen have been recently renovated. Garage/Workshop features a chain hoist mounted to beam. , 220 Outlets, Air Pressure Tank, and much more. Make time to tour this home with your agent today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=037aoz_0cOyE6fC00

20310 N Goodman Road, Maricopa, 85138

2 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,445 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Lovely villa located in the highly sought after gated community of Province and backing up to beautiful greenbelt with walking path. You'll love relaxing or entertaining on the expansive back patio updated with pavers and pergola. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath Daisy model has large tile through all traffic areas and tall kitchen cabinets allowing more storage space. Bay windows in both master bedroom and breakfast room. Home also features extended length garage, recent hot water heater and RO. Villa is located within an easy walk to the Village Center where you can take advantage of all of the wonderful amenities that Province, an active adult community, offers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XwHMc_0cOyE6fC00

56163 W Papago Road W, Maricopa, 85139

3 Beds 2 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 2003

FAMILY HOME ON 4 ACRES WITH GARAGE , SHOP AREA, HOME RENOVATED WITH LAMINATE FLOORING , NEWLY PAINTED IN AND OUT , NEW FIXTURES, LIGHTS, FANS, BATHROOM FIXTURES,KITCHEN WITH MATCHING ISLAND WITH BUTCHER BLOCK TOP ON WHEELS. BUILTIN AREA FOR FRIDGE IS A NICE SPACE SAVER . LOWER LEVEL SUNROOM WITH WALL TO WALL BOOK SHEVLES, GREAT FOR HOME SCHOOLING AREA OR SEMI PRIVATE LOUNGING. FRONT BALCONY. NEW HOT WATER,METAL ROOFING ON HOME & GARAGE, GARAGE COULD BE TURNED INTO A GUEST HOUSE WITH SOME WORK, HAS A BATHROOM , SHOWER, , SINK, 1000 SF. OF ROOM. , FULLY FENCED , RV 50 AMP & WATER SPIGOT, 6' CHAIN LINK. NO HOA, ROOM FOR HORSES . PRIVATE COUNTRY LIVING WITH MOUNTAIN VIEWS ALL AROUND. A LOOK OUT THE WINDOWS IS LIKE A MOUNTAIN PAINTING.VACANT - COME & SEE & LET THIS BE THE ONE !

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BbjRv_0cOyE6fC00

1758 N Desert Willow Street, Casa Grande, 85122

3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,577 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Move in ready home in Highland Manor! This 3 bedroom 2 bath beauty is almost 1600 square feet with split floor plan, ownerssuite with bay window, walk in closet and large shower. Spacious kitchen with huge breakfast nook eating area, refrigerator,built in micro and pantry, And it overlooks the over sized living room with soaring vaulted ceilings and plant shelves. Homefeatures ceiling fans throughout & entertainment area. Carpet only in 2 bedrooms. Backyard features extended patioand SunSetter Retractable Awning on patio.

