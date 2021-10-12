CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scobey, MT

Take a look at these homes for sale in Scobey

Scobey Bulletin
Scobey Bulletin
 8 days ago

(Scobey, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Scobey will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wt0ll_0cOyE5mT00

510 Robinson Street, Scobey, 59263

3 Beds 4 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Attached | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Step inside this spacious 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom Scobey home! Enjoy the 2,700 square feet all centered around the beautiful original hardwood floors. The vaulted ceilings in the living room open up the floor plan as the exposed wooden accent beams add warmth. The stone encased fireplace also keeps things nice and cozy! The towering windows provide substantial natural light illuminating features such as the stainless steel appliances and roomy cabinets in the kitchen. The home has a newer roof and hot water heater as well as a water softener. Need extra storage space? The property has an attached 2 car garage and a detached single garage. Park an atv or boat in one! There is also an outdoor kitchen/BBQ space for the ultimate outdoor summer cookouts! Come check out the possibilities of this wonderful home!

For open house information, contact Trampus Corder, Corder and Associates, LLC at 406-622-3224

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-10970036)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AQfKY_0cOyE5mT00

510 Robinson Street, Other-See Remarks, 59263

3 Beds 4 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,700 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Step inside this spacious 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom Scobey home! Enjoy the 2,700 square feet all centered around the beautiful original hardwood floors. The vaulted ceilings in the living room open up the floor plan as the exposed wooden accent beams add warmth. The stone encased fireplace also keeps things nice and cozy! The towering windows provide substantial natural light illuminating features such as the stainless steel appliances and roomy cabinets in the kitchen. The home has a newer roof and hot water heater as well as a water softener. Need extra storage space? The property has an attached 2 car garage and detached single garage. Park an atv or boat in one! There is also an outdoor kitchen/BBQ space for the ultimate outdoor summer cookouts! Come check out the possibilities of this wonderful home close to the hospital!

For open house information, contact Aaron Carroll, Corder and Associates LLC at 406-622-3224

Copyright © 2021 Billings Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BARMT-316425)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Single-family rents are surging, and investors are flooding the market

Demand for single-family rental homes is showing no sign of easing up, and that is pushing rents through the roof, especially for the highest-priced properties. As a result, investors are now flooding into the market again, after falling back a bit during the first year of the Covid pandemic. Nationally,...
HOUSE RENT
midutahradio.com

Opening of shipping container apartments is delayed

Salt Lake City (AP) — A company building affordable apartments in a six-story building made out of recycled shipping containers says a shortage of materials will delay the opening. Eco Box Fabricators owner Rod Newman says a delay in getting roofing materials and an elevator have pushed back the opening to the end of the year. The project called Box 500 had been scheduled to open over the summer in Salt Lake City with affordable rents. The project when completed will have 48 studio apartments, 18 one-bedroom and 17 two-bedroom apartments. Studious are 320 square feet (30 square meters), while one- and two-bedrooms are about 640 square feet (60 square meters).
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
architectureartdesigns.com

How To Decorate And Finish Your Hallway

Passageway, the hallway can help you save space in your home. Often left aside in our decoration, the hallway turns out to be a choice release to optimize its space and harmonize its interior. WE THINK DECO AND STORAGE. Posters, photographs, shelves, and plants will brighten up and personalize your...
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana State
Montana Real Estate
City
Scobey, MT
Local
Montana Business
Scobey Bulletin

Scobey Bulletin

Scobey, MT
13
Followers
238
Post
250
Views
ABOUT

With Scobey Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy