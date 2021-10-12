CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Correctionville, IA

House-hunt Correctionville: What’s on the market

Correctionville News Watch
Correctionville News Watch
 8 days ago

(CORRECTIONVILLE, IA) Looking for a house in Correctionville? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Check out these listings from around the Correctionville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E5xBi_0cOyE28I00

230 Elm St., Pierson, 51048

2 Beds 1 Bath | $60,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,322 Square Feet | Built in 1922

Updated and charming 2 Bed, 1 Bath bungalow on a corner lot in the town of Pierson, Iowa. “Home Sweet Home” is what you will say when you visit this property. Approaching the home you will notice just how big this corner lots is, offering lots of green space for gardening, kids and pets or just to enjoy the open space. Walking up to the house you are greeted by a lovely front porch, and as you get closer to the front door you will notice the house has a fresh coat of paint as well as the garage too. Walking into the home you will enter into the living room that is open the formal dining area. Your eyes are immediately drawn to solid wood built-ins adding separation to the two spaces. This woodwork makes it way thought the entire house from the doors, baseboards and moldings around the doorways. Both the living room and dining room have an updated laminate flooring and large windows letting in natural light. You will also find in the dining room is a sold wood bench for additional seating and used for storage. Just off the the formal dining room is the kitchen with lots of upper and lower oak cabinets, titled back splash, and lots of countertop space. As a plus the stove and stainless steal fridge are included!! Around the corner you will find a full bathroom with tile going around entire space and on the other side of the kitchen is where the main floor laundry room is located. Also located off the kitchen is the coat room and back entry room, perfect for taking off shoes and coats. From there you can to the basement. Where a non-conforming 3rd bedrooms with dual closets and a den/office space with and large storage room. The back yard is a little bit of a blank canvas with lots of openers but offers a large tree for shade, light landscaping and just ready to enjoy.

For open house information, contact Rob Valdovinos, Century 21 ProLink at 712-224-2300

Copyright © 2021 Northwest Iowa Regional Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NWIBRIA-814990)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21kYVv_0cOyE28I00

207 S 5Th Ave, Anthon, 51004

3 Beds 3 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,572 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Honey stop the car!!!! Here is the home I've been searching for!! Ranch style home in a small community!! Yes that's exactly what you find here. Anthon is the home of the Infamous Fireside Steakhouse. Lots of Main street updating being done. This ranch style home is deceiving from the street. There are over 3500 sq ft. of living space that will delight anyone wanting spacious rooms with lots of natural light. This home has a double lot, .34 acre parcel. Open floor plan and main floor laundry. You will be delighted to see the huge game\family room with bar in the basement plus 2 den's and a 3\4 bath. A perfect place to watch all those sporting events and cheer on your favorite teams. All room measurements are approximate and should be verified by buyer. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on the main floor, plus living room, Formal dining room, family room, kitchen has an island plus large dining area. You will kick your self if you miss this one...

For open house information, contact Victoria Kollbaum, NextHome Tri State Realty at 712-224-6398

Copyright © 2021 Northwest Iowa Regional Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NWIBRIA-814317)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RwelE_0cOyE28I00

316 Main St., Pierson, 51048

4 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,932 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Former Methodist parsonage. A new survey needs to be done to divide the parcel to create a new legal description, parcel # and abstract. The home has been very well maintained. There is a metal roof, new windows and big concrete front porch. The new lot could be 100x150?? The taxes and sq. ft. will be estimates. A breakfast nook and laundry area have been added off the kitchen. The rooms are large with lots of original woodwork and floors. Please allow extra time for the surveyor. A 14 month warranty is offered from Home Warranty of Iowa..

For open house information, contact Robert Davis, Century 21 ProLink at 712-224-2300

Copyright © 2021 Northwest Iowa Regional Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NWIBRIA-814587)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
City
Pierson, IA
City
Anthon, IA
Iowa State
Iowa Real Estate
City
Correctionville, IA
Reuters

U.S. readies plan to vaccinate kids ages 5-11 against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday outlined its plan to vaccinate millions of U.S. children ages 5 to 11 as soon as the COVID-19 shot is authorized for them, readying doses and preparing locations ahead of the busy holiday season. Unlike the mass vaccination centers used...
KIDS
NBC News

Voting legislation blocked — again — in Senate as Republicans unite for filibuster

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans filibustered a major voting bill on Wednesday that would allow automatic same-day voter registration and make Election Day a holiday. The 49-51 vote on the procedural motion was short of the 60 needed to advance the legislation to the next stage, marking the second time this year Republicans have prevented a Democratic-backed voting bill from moving forward.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wood Floor#Financial Advisors#Laundry Room#Gardening#House#Ia#Americans
The Associated Press

Senate report calls for charging Brazil leader over pandemic

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian Senate report recommended Wednesday pursuing crimes against humanity and other charges against President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly bungling Brazil’s response to COVID-19 and contributing to the country having the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll. Sen. Renan Calheiros presented the proposal to a committee of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Correctionville News Watch

Correctionville News Watch

Correctionville, IA
25
Followers
366
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Correctionville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy