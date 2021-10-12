House-hunt Correctionville: What’s on the market

(CORRECTIONVILLE, IA) Looking for a house in Correctionville? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Check out these listings from around the Correctionville area:

230 Elm St., Pierson, 51048 2 Beds 1 Bath | $60,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,322 Square Feet | Built in 1922

Updated and charming 2 Bed, 1 Bath bungalow on a corner lot in the town of Pierson, Iowa. “Home Sweet Home” is what you will say when you visit this property. Approaching the home you will notice just how big this corner lots is, offering lots of green space for gardening, kids and pets or just to enjoy the open space. Walking up to the house you are greeted by a lovely front porch, and as you get closer to the front door you will notice the house has a fresh coat of paint as well as the garage too. Walking into the home you will enter into the living room that is open the formal dining area. Your eyes are immediately drawn to solid wood built-ins adding separation to the two spaces. This woodwork makes it way thought the entire house from the doors, baseboards and moldings around the doorways. Both the living room and dining room have an updated laminate flooring and large windows letting in natural light. You will also find in the dining room is a sold wood bench for additional seating and used for storage. Just off the the formal dining room is the kitchen with lots of upper and lower oak cabinets, titled back splash, and lots of countertop space. As a plus the stove and stainless steal fridge are included!! Around the corner you will find a full bathroom with tile going around entire space and on the other side of the kitchen is where the main floor laundry room is located. Also located off the kitchen is the coat room and back entry room, perfect for taking off shoes and coats. From there you can to the basement. Where a non-conforming 3rd bedrooms with dual closets and a den/office space with and large storage room. The back yard is a little bit of a blank canvas with lots of openers but offers a large tree for shade, light landscaping and just ready to enjoy.

For open house information, contact Rob Valdovinos, Century 21 ProLink at 712-224-2300

207 S 5Th Ave, Anthon, 51004 3 Beds 3 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,572 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Honey stop the car!!!! Here is the home I've been searching for!! Ranch style home in a small community!! Yes that's exactly what you find here. Anthon is the home of the Infamous Fireside Steakhouse. Lots of Main street updating being done. This ranch style home is deceiving from the street. There are over 3500 sq ft. of living space that will delight anyone wanting spacious rooms with lots of natural light. This home has a double lot, .34 acre parcel. Open floor plan and main floor laundry. You will be delighted to see the huge game\family room with bar in the basement plus 2 den's and a 3\4 bath. A perfect place to watch all those sporting events and cheer on your favorite teams. All room measurements are approximate and should be verified by buyer. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on the main floor, plus living room, Formal dining room, family room, kitchen has an island plus large dining area. You will kick your self if you miss this one...

For open house information, contact Victoria Kollbaum, NextHome Tri State Realty at 712-224-6398

316 Main St., Pierson, 51048 4 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,932 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Former Methodist parsonage. A new survey needs to be done to divide the parcel to create a new legal description, parcel # and abstract. The home has been very well maintained. There is a metal roof, new windows and big concrete front porch. The new lot could be 100x150?? The taxes and sq. ft. will be estimates. A breakfast nook and laundry area have been added off the kitchen. The rooms are large with lots of original woodwork and floors. Please allow extra time for the surveyor. A 14 month warranty is offered from Home Warranty of Iowa..

For open house information, contact Robert Davis, Century 21 ProLink at 712-224-2300