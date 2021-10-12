Homes for sale in Monterey: New listings

(MONTEREY, VA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Check out these listings from around the Monterey area:

1271 Shady Ln, Monterey, 24465 3 Beds 1 Bath | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,258 Square Feet | Built in 2005

You hear that??? That's right, NOTHING! Peace and quiet that is what you will find here and after this past year we all need it and you will have found it! Enjoy a hand stacked stone fireplace, ample living space, 3 nice bedrooms and more! Property has a nice pavilion, fireplace, horseshoe pits etc. Easy access to National Forest, Lake Moomaw and Monterey, Va. 4X4 or high clearance vehicle needed.

For open house information, contact MOUNTAIN VALLEY HOMES TEAM, KLINE MAY REALTY, LLC at 540-943-7410

765 High Valley Dr, Monterey, 24465 2 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath log cabin in High Valley. 2 car garage in basement and large sun room addition on south end of cabin, 2 porches, 1 screened, New standing seam roof but needs paint, All on 10 acres in High Valley. Most of the cabin is in great shape but some repairs are needed. POA and $150.00 a year for road maintenance Asking $199,000.00 Call Daniel 540-294-0009 for more details

For open house information, contact DANIEL HOTZ, LACEY REAL ESTATE GROUP at 540-949-6939

32 W Main St, Monterey, 24465 4 Beds 4 Baths | $549,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,800 Square Feet | Built in 1905

Victorian 4-5 bedroom home can be used as your primary residence or a commercial business (B&B). Renovated in 2006 features red oak tongue and groove & Bass paneling, hardwood floors, ornate stairwell, copper roof, updated plumbing and electrical system. Main level features formal entry foyer, living room with fireplace, bay window, full bath, dining room, eat-in kitchen, enclosed rear porch with full bath. Second level has 4 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Third floor has large room, full bath, closet and turret with 5 windows. Additional structures include office building with full bath, two bay garage, barn with new roof, vegetable cellar and leased mobile home. Includes street parking as well as off street parking and frontage on two streets.

For open house information, contact DELENE MORGAN, Key Real Estate at 540-221-2157