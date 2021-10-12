CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monterey, VA

Homes for sale in Monterey: New listings

Monterey News Watch
Monterey News Watch
 8 days ago

(MONTEREY, VA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Check out these listings from around the Monterey area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P8Iam_0cOyE1FZ00

1271 Shady Ln, Monterey, 24465

3 Beds 1 Bath | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,258 Square Feet | Built in 2005

You hear that??? That's right, NOTHING! Peace and quiet that is what you will find here and after this past year we all need it and you will have found it! Enjoy a hand stacked stone fireplace, ample living space, 3 nice bedrooms and more! Property has a nice pavilion, fireplace, horseshoe pits etc. Easy access to National Forest, Lake Moomaw and Monterey, Va. 4X4 or high clearance vehicle needed.

For open house information, contact MOUNTAIN VALLEY HOMES TEAM, KLINE MAY REALTY, LLC at 540-943-7410

Copyright © 2021 Greater Augusta Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARVA-613860)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M8cAg_0cOyE1FZ00

765 High Valley Dr, Monterey, 24465

2 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath log cabin in High Valley. 2 car garage in basement and large sun room addition on south end of cabin, 2 porches, 1 screened, New standing seam roof but needs paint, All on 10 acres in High Valley. Most of the cabin is in great shape but some repairs are needed. POA and $150.00 a year for road maintenance Asking $199,000.00 Call Daniel 540-294-0009 for more details

For open house information, contact DANIEL HOTZ, LACEY REAL ESTATE GROUP at 540-949-6939

Copyright © 2021 Greater Augusta Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARVA-618763)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x73PA_0cOyE1FZ00

32 W Main St, Monterey, 24465

4 Beds 4 Baths | $549,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,800 Square Feet | Built in 1905

Victorian 4-5 bedroom home can be used as your primary residence or a commercial business (B&B). Renovated in 2006 features red oak tongue and groove & Bass paneling, hardwood floors, ornate stairwell, copper roof, updated plumbing and electrical system. Main level features formal entry foyer, living room with fireplace, bay window, full bath, dining room, eat-in kitchen, enclosed rear porch with full bath. Second level has 4 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Third floor has large room, full bath, closet and turret with 5 windows. Additional structures include office building with full bath, two bay garage, barn with new roof, vegetable cellar and leased mobile home. Includes street parking as well as off street parking and frontage on two streets.

For open house information, contact DELENE MORGAN, Key Real Estate at 540-221-2157

Copyright © 2021 Greater Augusta Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARVA-599372)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monterey, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
Reuters

U.S. readies plan to vaccinate kids ages 5-11 against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday outlined its plan to vaccinate millions of U.S. children ages 5 to 11 as soon as the COVID-19 shot is authorized for them, readying doses and preparing locations ahead of the busy holiday season. Unlike the mass vaccination centers used...
KIDS
NBC News

Voting legislation blocked — again — in Senate as Republicans unite for filibuster

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans filibustered a major voting bill on Wednesday that would allow automatic same-day voter registration and make Election Day a holiday. The 49-51 vote on the procedural motion was short of the 60 needed to advance the legislation to the next stage, marking the second time this year Republicans have prevented a Democratic-backed voting bill from moving forward.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Plumbing#Living Space#National Forest#Kline May Realty#Llc#Poa#Lacey Real Estate Group#B B#Bass
The Associated Press

Senate report calls for charging Brazil leader over pandemic

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian Senate report recommended Wednesday pursuing crimes against humanity and other charges against President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly bungling Brazil’s response to COVID-19 and contributing to the country having the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll. Sen. Renan Calheiros presented the proposal to a committee of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Monterey News Watch

Monterey News Watch

Monterey, VA
20
Followers
392
Post
639
Views
ABOUT

With Monterey News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy