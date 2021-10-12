CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Easton, KS

These houses are for sale in Easton

Easton News Watch
Easton News Watch
 8 days ago

(EASTON, KS) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Easton area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

If you’re Easton-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mlzTu_0cOyE0Mq00

4933 Shady Bend Road, Leavenworth, 66048

4 Beds 3 Baths | $397,775 | Single Family Residence | 2,428 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Custom built home with upgrades galore! Ease of living is what the Villas in West Glen are all about! 4 BR, 3 Bath, beautiful new Floor Plan with big Kitchen w/Island, Cabinets to the Ceiling & great Walk-in Pantry w/Coffee Bar, beautiful Great Room with built in Entertainment Center, Wood Beamed Ceiling & an awesome Master Suite & 2nd Bedroom on the main level. Elegant Curved Stairwell takes you down to your awesome Family Room & 2 additional Bedrooms. Covered Deck looks over your "maintained for you", back yard!

For open house information, contact Sally Estes, Coldwell Banker Reilly & Sons at 913-682-2567

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2251246)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47kTJi_0cOyE0Mq00

3928 21St Street, Leavenworth, 66048

6 Beds 4 Baths | $529,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,351 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Better than new! You will not find another local home with the upgrades and ADA accessibility. Two Master Suites! This home is a true GEM and will meet all of your needs. Raise kids here and retire here or just retire here! Only Leavenworth neighborhood with a pool! Wood floors and tile through out, Large office/bedroom on main with full bath access, Kitchen has beautiful glass and painted cabinets, large island, and the PANTRY , WOW! Upgraded paint. Large master suite with custom master closet shelving. Downstairs walks out to a fenced yard with a just done, flagstone patio. Upgraded tile flooring basement with 4 large bedrooms, one added with ADA compliant bathroom, zero entry shower!! Tray ceilings , plantation shutters, many beautiful finishing's through out this home. You must come see this home today! See Room Sizes Below! Large bedrooms!

For open house information, contact Shelli Seeger, Coldwell Banker Reilly & Sons at 913-682-2567

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2337532)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0orf3P_0cOyE0Mq00

1600 9Th Avenue, Leavenworth, 66048

3 Beds 2 Baths | $154,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,379 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Cute full brick raised ranch in a great location. This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home sits on a nice treed corner lot in the heart of town. All appliances stay including washer and dryer. Hardwood floors thought. Tons of shelving and cabinets for storage in the huge unfinished basement. Add your personal touches and this will make a great home for your family. Interior photos to come.

For open house information, contact Scott Angello, Coldwell Banker Reilly & Sons at 913-682-2567

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2340646)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ibgVJ_0cOyE0Mq00

1412 Kansas Avenue, Atchison, 66002

2 Beds 2 Baths | $79,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,060 Square Feet | Built in 1900

REMODELED...Charming bungalow home, includes replacing and updating with, new Plumbing, Furnace, complete rewired electrical system including a new AC unit. All warranties will be passed on to the new owner. Taxes will be calculated for 2021, as property was tax exempt in 2020. This home has the old charm of Atchison, and now it has a new beginning for the new owner.

For open house information, contact Sharon Locke, Colonial Realty Inc at 913-367-4464

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2345734)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Easton, KS
City
Atchison, KS
City
Home, KS
City
Leavenworth, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Real Estate
Local
Kansas Business
Reuters

U.S. readies plan to vaccinate kids ages 5-11 against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday outlined its plan to vaccinate millions of U.S. children ages 5 to 11 as soon as the COVID-19 shot is authorized for them, readying doses and preparing locations ahead of the busy holiday season. Unlike the mass vaccination centers used...
KIDS
NBC News

Voting legislation blocked — again — in Senate as Republicans unite for filibuster

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans filibustered a major voting bill on Wednesday that would allow automatic same-day voter registration and make Election Day a holiday. The 49-51 vote on the procedural motion was short of the 60 needed to advance the legislation to the next stage, marking the second time this year Republicans have prevented a Democratic-backed voting bill from moving forward.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Glass#Plumbing#Entertainment Center#Kitchen W Island#Cabinets#Pantry W Coffee Bar#Bedrooms#Ada
The Associated Press

Senate report calls for charging Brazil leader over pandemic

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian Senate report recommended Wednesday pursuing crimes against humanity and other charges against President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly bungling Brazil’s response to COVID-19 and contributing to the country having the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll. Sen. Renan Calheiros presented the proposal to a committee of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Easton News Watch

Easton News Watch

Easton, KS
28
Followers
411
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Easton News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy