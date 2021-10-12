These houses are for sale in Easton

(EASTON, KS) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Easton area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

If you’re Easton-curious, take a look at these listings today:

4933 Shady Bend Road, Leavenworth, 66048 4 Beds 3 Baths | $397,775 | Single Family Residence | 2,428 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Custom built home with upgrades galore! Ease of living is what the Villas in West Glen are all about! 4 BR, 3 Bath, beautiful new Floor Plan with big Kitchen w/Island, Cabinets to the Ceiling & great Walk-in Pantry w/Coffee Bar, beautiful Great Room with built in Entertainment Center, Wood Beamed Ceiling & an awesome Master Suite & 2nd Bedroom on the main level. Elegant Curved Stairwell takes you down to your awesome Family Room & 2 additional Bedrooms. Covered Deck looks over your "maintained for you", back yard!

3928 21St Street, Leavenworth, 66048 6 Beds 4 Baths | $529,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,351 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Better than new! You will not find another local home with the upgrades and ADA accessibility. Two Master Suites! This home is a true GEM and will meet all of your needs. Raise kids here and retire here or just retire here! Only Leavenworth neighborhood with a pool! Wood floors and tile through out, Large office/bedroom on main with full bath access, Kitchen has beautiful glass and painted cabinets, large island, and the PANTRY , WOW! Upgraded paint. Large master suite with custom master closet shelving. Downstairs walks out to a fenced yard with a just done, flagstone patio. Upgraded tile flooring basement with 4 large bedrooms, one added with ADA compliant bathroom, zero entry shower!! Tray ceilings , plantation shutters, many beautiful finishing's through out this home. You must come see this home today! See Room Sizes Below! Large bedrooms!

1600 9Th Avenue, Leavenworth, 66048 3 Beds 2 Baths | $154,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,379 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Cute full brick raised ranch in a great location. This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home sits on a nice treed corner lot in the heart of town. All appliances stay including washer and dryer. Hardwood floors thought. Tons of shelving and cabinets for storage in the huge unfinished basement. Add your personal touches and this will make a great home for your family. Interior photos to come.

1412 Kansas Avenue, Atchison, 66002 2 Beds 2 Baths | $79,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,060 Square Feet | Built in 1900

REMODELED...Charming bungalow home, includes replacing and updating with, new Plumbing, Furnace, complete rewired electrical system including a new AC unit. All warranties will be passed on to the new owner. Taxes will be calculated for 2021, as property was tax exempt in 2020. This home has the old charm of Atchison, and now it has a new beginning for the new owner.

