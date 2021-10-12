CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Luis, CO

Top homes for sale in San Luis

San Luis News Flash
San Luis News Flash
 8 days ago

(San Luis, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in San Luis will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yDnP0_0cOyDzil00

43 Ventero, Amalia, 87512

3 Beds 3 Baths | $595,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in None

This one-of-a-kind custom built ranch style home is located in the stunning mountain community of Amalia, New Mexico. This 3 bedroom, 3 bath and 3 car garage home with an entertainment room too sits on 3 acres with a 17k watt generator that will power the entire home. The Property also includes 2 outbuildings, a hay storage shed, a root cellar, a scenic picnic area with fire pit that is surrounded by a beautifully manicured property and gorgeous mountain views. The main part of the house has 10 foot ceilings with all hardwood and spanish tile flooring. The master bedroom contains En Suite bathroom with a huge Soaking tub, a walk-in shower, a very large walk in closet. There are absolutely stunning views all around the property & home. An aggressive & practical addition to the home in 2010 includes a second kitchen and office space. Two Kiva fireplaces adjourn the home with radiant heat throughout the house. Two wood stoves and one that is for the radiant heat only with the option of propane heat. The kitchen has top tier appliances and an island with a four-burner stove. Broadband internet is through Kit Carson Electric. Pinon, Aspen & Willow trees make this a perfect retirement home or an ideal property for a new family to take over this unique, quality built home in a friendly, community based neighborhood. Anglers for decades have called the Costilla River, which is within walking distance, as some of the best Fly Fishing in the whole country. World Class Deer & Elk Hunting in the Valle Vidal. As a matter of fact, Deer & Elk are a frequent visitor to this property. This is a custom built home in the Land Of Enchantment that needs to be seen to be appreciated.

For open house information, contact Jeff Motsinger, Dreamcatcher Real Estate at 575-758-3606

Copyright © 2021 Taos County Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TAOSMLSNM-107775)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iFAIK_0cOyDzil00

17152 Highway 142, San Luis, 81152

3 Beds 2 Baths | $799,950 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Water Rights! THIS PROPERTY IS PERFECT FOR GROWING MANY DIFFERENT CROPS. HEMP IS ALLOWED HERE AS WELL. THERE IS PLENTY OF WATER TO GO AROUND AND ROOM TO BUILD A SECOND HOME AS THE PROPERTY IS COMPRISED OF TWO FARMS. Situated in south-central Colorado, not far from the New Mexico border, you are offered a rare opportunity to own a Heritage Quality one-of-a-kind 128+/- acre Farm/Ranch in the San Luis Valley of Colorado, the world's highest Alpine Valley. This property is well watered, with Colorado's #1 Senior Water Rights off of the San Luis People's Ditch, 97 shares total, and is a gravity-fed irrigation system ("acequias")in one of the oldest communities in Colorado. Serving the village of San Luis de la Culebra before Colorado was a Territory. These water rights are the first and most senior water rights to be given in the entire state of Colorado! Each share is one CFS.....and dated April 10, 1852. The pioneer settlers of Colorado originally dug the Peoples ditch. A lot of Colorado's greatness and beauty was built upon irrigation!

For open house information, contact Twila Geroux, Hayden Outdoors, LLC at 970-674-1990

Copyright © 2021 Westcliffe Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WLSCO-2514270)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
New Mexico State
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Local
Colorado Business
City
San Luis, CO
Reuters

U.S. readies plan to vaccinate kids ages 5-11 against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday outlined its plan to vaccinate millions of U.S. children ages 5 to 11 as soon as the COVID-19 shot is authorized for them, readying doses and preparing locations ahead of the busy holiday season. Unlike the mass vaccination centers used...
KIDS
NBC News

Voting legislation blocked — again — in Senate as Republicans unite for filibuster

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans filibustered a major voting bill on Wednesday that would allow automatic same-day voter registration and make Election Day a holiday. The 49-51 vote on the procedural motion was short of the 60 needed to advance the legislation to the next stage, marking the second time this year Republicans have prevented a Democratic-backed voting bill from moving forward.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Rights#Retirement Home#Property#Spanish#Soaking#Kiva#Kit Carson Electric#Pinon Aspen Willow#Deer Elk
The Associated Press

Senate report calls for charging Brazil leader over pandemic

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian Senate report recommended Wednesday pursuing crimes against humanity and other charges against President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly bungling Brazil’s response to COVID-19 and contributing to the country having the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll. Sen. Renan Calheiros presented the proposal to a committee of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
San Luis News Flash

San Luis News Flash

San Luis, CO
51
Followers
356
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With San Luis News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy