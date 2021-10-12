Top homes for sale in San Luis

(San Luis, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in San Luis will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

43 Ventero, Amalia, 87512 3 Beds 3 Baths | $595,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in None

This one-of-a-kind custom built ranch style home is located in the stunning mountain community of Amalia, New Mexico. This 3 bedroom, 3 bath and 3 car garage home with an entertainment room too sits on 3 acres with a 17k watt generator that will power the entire home. The Property also includes 2 outbuildings, a hay storage shed, a root cellar, a scenic picnic area with fire pit that is surrounded by a beautifully manicured property and gorgeous mountain views. The main part of the house has 10 foot ceilings with all hardwood and spanish tile flooring. The master bedroom contains En Suite bathroom with a huge Soaking tub, a walk-in shower, a very large walk in closet. There are absolutely stunning views all around the property & home. An aggressive & practical addition to the home in 2010 includes a second kitchen and office space. Two Kiva fireplaces adjourn the home with radiant heat throughout the house. Two wood stoves and one that is for the radiant heat only with the option of propane heat. The kitchen has top tier appliances and an island with a four-burner stove. Broadband internet is through Kit Carson Electric. Pinon, Aspen & Willow trees make this a perfect retirement home or an ideal property for a new family to take over this unique, quality built home in a friendly, community based neighborhood. Anglers for decades have called the Costilla River, which is within walking distance, as some of the best Fly Fishing in the whole country. World Class Deer & Elk Hunting in the Valle Vidal. As a matter of fact, Deer & Elk are a frequent visitor to this property. This is a custom built home in the Land Of Enchantment that needs to be seen to be appreciated.

For open house information, contact Jeff Motsinger, Dreamcatcher Real Estate at 575-758-3606

17152 Highway 142, San Luis, 81152 3 Beds 2 Baths | $799,950 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Water Rights! THIS PROPERTY IS PERFECT FOR GROWING MANY DIFFERENT CROPS. HEMP IS ALLOWED HERE AS WELL. THERE IS PLENTY OF WATER TO GO AROUND AND ROOM TO BUILD A SECOND HOME AS THE PROPERTY IS COMPRISED OF TWO FARMS. Situated in south-central Colorado, not far from the New Mexico border, you are offered a rare opportunity to own a Heritage Quality one-of-a-kind 128+/- acre Farm/Ranch in the San Luis Valley of Colorado, the world's highest Alpine Valley. This property is well watered, with Colorado's #1 Senior Water Rights off of the San Luis People's Ditch, 97 shares total, and is a gravity-fed irrigation system ("acequias")in one of the oldest communities in Colorado. Serving the village of San Luis de la Culebra before Colorado was a Territory. These water rights are the first and most senior water rights to be given in the entire state of Colorado! Each share is one CFS.....and dated April 10, 1852. The pioneer settlers of Colorado originally dug the Peoples ditch. A lot of Colorado's greatness and beauty was built upon irrigation!

For open house information, contact Twila Geroux, Hayden Outdoors, LLC at 970-674-1990