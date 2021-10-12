CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medway, ME

Check out these houses for sale in Medway

Medway Post
Medway Post
 8 days ago

(MEDWAY, ME) Looking for a house in Medway? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Check out these listings from around the Medway area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47C5AX_0cOyDyq200

20 Wadleigh Pond Road, T3 Indian Purchase Township, 04462

1 Bed 1 Bath | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Mother Nature is calling and she has plans for you! Put down the phone, computer, put your away message on! Stick your feet in the sandy beach, the views, the private cove, over 370' of owned water frontage. Literally see the eagles soar, enjoy the fire pit, so quiet and serene you won't want to leave. Year round access with a gated access. A true gem camp, with a septic, full bath, solar panels, propane , wood stove, generator., water to camp is spring fed. Even comes with toys! 16' aluminum boat with 25 hp Mercury outboard motor and 2 kayaks.

For open house information, contact Linda Davis, Auburn at 207-782-8311

Copyright © 2021 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MASIELLOGROUP-134091566)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27agSE_0cOyDyq200

309 Medway Road, Mattawamkeag, 04459

2 Beds 0 Bath | $59,000 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Small 2 bedroom ranch style home with open floor plan. This home sets on 11 acres is a good fixer upper.

For open house information, contact John Voye, NextHome Experience at 207-573-7400

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-183892)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maine State
Maine Real Estate
Local
Maine Business
City
Medway, ME
Reuters

U.S. readies plan to vaccinate kids ages 5-11 against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday outlined its plan to vaccinate millions of U.S. children ages 5 to 11 as soon as the COVID-19 shot is authorized for them, readying doses and preparing locations ahead of the busy holiday season. Unlike the mass vaccination centers used...
KIDS
NBC News

Voting legislation blocked — again — in Senate as Republicans unite for filibuster

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans filibustered a major voting bill on Wednesday that would allow automatic same-day voter registration and make Election Day a holiday. The 49-51 vote on the procedural motion was short of the 60 needed to advance the legislation to the next stage, marking the second time this year Republicans have prevented a Democratic-backed voting bill from moving forward.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Davis
The Associated Press

Senate report calls for charging Brazil leader over pandemic

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian Senate report recommended Wednesday pursuing crimes against humanity and other charges against President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly bungling Brazil’s response to COVID-19 and contributing to the country having the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll. Sen. Renan Calheiros presented the proposal to a committee of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Medway Post

Medway Post

Medway, ME
10
Followers
358
Post
806
Views
ABOUT

With Medway Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy