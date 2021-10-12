CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caliente, NV

Check out these homes for sale in Caliente now

Caliente News Watch
Caliente News Watch
 8 days ago

(Caliente, NV) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Caliente. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kO8qu_0cOyDxxJ00

197 Poplar Street, Caliente, 89008

5 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 942 Square Feet | Built in 1932

Beautiful Caliente Home!!! A must see!! New flooring, remodeled bathroom. Private guest house with bathroom. Seller has new cabinets for kitchen. Buyer will need to install. Home was reassessed and the square footage is 1,648. Waiting for the assessors system to update the correct square-foot.

For open house information, contact Elicia J Stauffer Lobato, Signature Real Estate Group at 702-799-9598

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=062QYH_0cOyDxxJ00

3420 Sharon Street, Caliente, 89008

3 Beds 3 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,392 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Amazing Log Cabin home just 2.5 hours from Las Vegas.

For open house information, contact Mark L Frye, Simply Vegas at 702-568-6800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vug2u_0cOyDxxJ00

6605 Gary Lane, Caliente, 89008

3 Beds 2 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,911 Square Feet | Built in 2008

North of Caliente, beautiful 2 story log cabin with plenty of space for all your toys. 5.34 acre parcel with cabin sold with additional three - 4.88 acre parcels (013-160-64,65 & 66) for approx. 20 acre ranchette. Property has two covered 40ft shipping containers, 4 corrals & 3 RV hookups. Full field fenced with open range close to Bureau of Land Management land. Property is located close to 5 state parks, with wonderful ORV, bicycle, horse riding, fishing & hunting.

For open house information, contact Sherry L Pattinson, BHGRE Universal at 702-938-7700

