Springdale, WA

Springdale-curious? These homes are on the market

 8 days ago

(Springdale, WA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Springdale. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21udEB_0cOyDvBr00

5881H Carey, Tumtum, 99034

2 Beds 1 Bath | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 576 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Wilderness, seclusion and serenity!!! This 20 acre property is perfect for being in constant contact with nature among the trees, seasonal creek and wild life. You will find a log cabin with several outbuildings; including a 28x16 shop, guest house, garage, chicken coop and more! Cabin has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and a sleeping loft. There are 2 wells that service the property, each with a holding tank. Starlink has been per-ordered and will remain with the property.

For open house information, contact Brandon Marchand, Keller Williams Spokane - Main at 509-458-4000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z20KO_0cOyDvBr00

7702 Loralee Street, Ford, 99013

2 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1978

VIEWS! VIEWS! Views! Lake Access with picnic area and dock 1/2 mile down Private Road! Enjoy beautiful sunsets behind the tree covered hills on this 4.59 view acreage just North of Tumtum and Nine Mile! Existing home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms plus HUGE Great room perfect for entertaining! Master Suite with sitting area, private bath with shower and slider to deck to enjoy the view! Second bath has been updated with tile bath surround! Multiple heat sources via wood furnace or fireplace, propane furnace or fireplace or electric heat with a mini-split heat pump! RV Hook-up site could be perfect for tiny home or weekend guests! 20 gpm well! DSL via Century Link for high speed internet! Fruit trees! Minutes from Public boat launch and swimming area at Lake Spokane Campground! So much property to make your own!! Live in Existing Manufactured home or build your new dream home!

For open house information, contact Sarah Sibley, Professional Realty Services at 888-302-5550

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mMrng_0cOyDvBr00

33275 Se Kaylin, Valley, 99181

1 Bed 1 Bath | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 640 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Serene lake views from 1 bedroom, 1 bath 640-sq-ft vacation cottage. Eligible for membership in the Van Dissel Beach Club for small yearly fee. Bedroom large enough to sleep 4. Cozy fireplace insert for warming up after fall hunting forays, winter ice fishing, skiing at 49 Degrees North. snowshoeing or snowmobiling. Summer activities in this recreational paradise include swimming, boating, fishing, hiking and bicycling. Small bunk house and good-size storage shed, both with electricity, included. Home is insulated. Less than an hour from Spokane and 15 minutes to Chewelah

For open house information, contact Steve Schalock, Windermere Chewelah, LLC at 509-675-2265

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d56pV_0cOyDvBr00

3741 E Jump Off, Valley, 99181

3 Beds 2 Baths | $630,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,452 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Rare opportunity to own a 40 acre ranch! Adorable, well maintained and updated 3 bedroom/2 bath + office home with granite countertops, open living area, new roof, brand new ductless mini split heating/air, new dishwasher, new flooring and new paint throughout! Gorgeous property with rolling hills and pastures. Perfect for raising horses, cattle, etc. Includes root cellar, new privacy fence, 50 X 40 shop, 36 X 20 machine shed, fenced pastures, gas shed with 2-500 gal tanks, remodeled tack room and huge 50 X 100 2 story hay barn w/drop down feeder and new floor. If you are a cattle rancher this is the perfect place! Beautiful area and plenty of room for recreational activities! Stevens County location just minutes to Loon Lake and Hwy 395. Right off paved county road.

For open house information, contact Teresa Van Dyke, Realty One Group Eclipse at 509-327-2238

See more property details

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Springdale Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

