Check out these homes for sale in Pendleton now

(Pendleton, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Pendleton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1318 Sw 3Rd Pl, Pendleton, 97801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Charming and Welcoming Home in Pendleton! Nestled on a 0.21+acre lot, this 3BR/2BA, 1,100 sqft property has a beautiful exterior, covered front porch, newer faux wood laminate floors, living room and fully equipped kitchen. Recently remodeled, new appliances, and three generously sized bedrooms. Other features: 1-car garage, laundry area, newer heat pump, central A/C, large backyard, near shops and schools, and more! Call now for a tour!

419 Nw 9Th St, Pendleton, 97801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,679 Square Feet | Built in 1949

2 Unit home could be very easily made back into single family home. Featuring 3 beds 2 baths 2 kitchens 2 living rooms. Ranch style home with full finished basement. Tons of options in this wonderful home.

631 Nw 7Th St, Pendleton, 97801 4 Beds 2 Baths | $274,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,750 Square Feet | Built in 1942

Mid-North Hill location, RV Parking area plus carport & single car garage. Main level has Master plus 2 bdrms, full bath, kitchen and living space. Lower level has entertaining area, full bath and (2) rooms to use as bedroom/office/exercise. New carpet in lower level. Kitchen appliances included. Call your favorite Realtor to schedule an appointment to view today. *SqFt estimated, buyer to do own due diligence.

