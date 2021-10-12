These houses are for sale in Geneva

(GENEVA, NY) Looking for a house in Geneva? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

If you’re Geneva-curious, take a look at these listings today:

26 East Water Street, Waterloo, 13165 5 Beds 2 Baths | $174,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,904 Square Feet | Built in 1880

Nothing to do but move in! Come see this renovated 5 bedroom home with a water front view! Features 2 full baths, first floor laundry, all new appliances, two car attached garage, double driveway, all new windows, and situated with view of canal. Ample outdoor space for all your activities.

For open house information, contact Melissa Button, Coldwell Banker Finger Lakes at 315-789-6768

842 East Lake Road, Penn Yan, 14527 3 Beds 1 Bath | $469,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,282 Square Feet | Built in None

Keuka Lake East Side - Two-Story Cottage on 81 ft of Keuka Lake frontage. First floor is an open floor plan w/a living/family/dining & kitchen area. Which offers a wonderful space for family gatherings. There is also a large storage room & a 1/4 bath. Second floor has 3 bedrooms & one full bath. Expansive, private, ground-level decking to view Keuka Lake from. Portable dock. It does include land across State Route 54. (Septic is a holding tank).

For open house information, contact Michael K. Hanna, Howard Hanna Lake Group Hammondsport at 607-569-2020

217 W Williams, Waterloo, 13165 3 Beds 1 Bath | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,021 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath Bungalow in the Village of Waterloo, walking distance to down town.

For open house information, contact Clarence Ernest Brownell, Keuka Lake & Land Realty at 315-536-7446

3789 Flint Road, Stanley, 14561 3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,748 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Gorgeous location, and a huge attached workshop! The private & charming country setting is a perfect escape into all the peace and relaxation of nature. This quaint and serene location is conveniently less than 15 minutes from the hustle and bustle of downtown Geneva & stunning Seneca Lake. Just over 15 minutes to historic downtown Canandaigua. This could be your perfect opportunity to customize! Make this home your own by implementing your specific styles and preferences throughout! Ready to create the home of your dreams?

For open house information, contact Jacqueline C. Crane, Crane Realty at 585-412-8062