CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Geneva, NY

These houses are for sale in Geneva

Geneva News Alert
Geneva News Alert
 8 days ago

(GENEVA, NY) Looking for a house in Geneva? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

If you’re Geneva-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z79Ll_0cOyDsXg00

26 East Water Street, Waterloo, 13165

5 Beds 2 Baths | $174,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,904 Square Feet | Built in 1880

Nothing to do but move in! Come see this renovated 5 bedroom home with a water front view! Features 2 full baths, first floor laundry, all new appliances, two car attached garage, double driveway, all new windows, and situated with view of canal. Ample outdoor space for all your activities.

For open house information, contact Melissa Button, Coldwell Banker Finger Lakes at 315-789-6768

Copyright © 2021 Upstate New York Real Estate Information Services LLC (Rochester). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GENRIS-R1356445)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06UHGH_0cOyDsXg00

842 East Lake Road, Penn Yan, 14527

3 Beds 1 Bath | $469,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,282 Square Feet | Built in None

Keuka Lake East Side - Two-Story Cottage on 81 ft of Keuka Lake frontage. First floor is an open floor plan w/a living/family/dining & kitchen area. Which offers a wonderful space for family gatherings. There is also a large storage room & a 1/4 bath. Second floor has 3 bedrooms & one full bath. Expansive, private, ground-level decking to view Keuka Lake from. Portable dock. It does include land across State Route 54. (Septic is a holding tank).

For open house information, contact Michael K. Hanna, Howard Hanna Lake Group Hammondsport at 607-569-2020

Copyright © 2021 Elmira-Corning Regional Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ECARNY-263297)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E60Rj_0cOyDsXg00

217 W Williams, Waterloo, 13165

3 Beds 1 Bath | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,021 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath Bungalow in the Village of Waterloo, walking distance to down town.

For open house information, contact Clarence Ernest Brownell, Keuka Lake & Land Realty at 315-536-7446

Copyright © 2021 Upstate New York Real Estate Information Services LLC (Rochester). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GENRIS-R1370357)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=170kWL_0cOyDsXg00

3789 Flint Road, Stanley, 14561

3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,748 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Gorgeous location, and a huge attached workshop! The private & charming country setting is a perfect escape into all the peace and relaxation of nature. This quaint and serene location is conveniently less than 15 minutes from the hustle and bustle of downtown Geneva & stunning Seneca Lake. Just over 15 minutes to historic downtown Canandaigua. This could be your perfect opportunity to customize! Make this home your own by implementing your specific styles and preferences throughout! Ready to create the home of your dreams?

For open house information, contact Jacqueline C. Crane, Crane Realty at 585-412-8062

Copyright © 2021 Upstate New York Real Estate Information Services LLC (Rochester). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GENRIS-R1349232)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Geneva, NY
Real Estate
City
Waterloo, NY
City
Canandaigua, NY
City
Geneva, NY
Geneva, NY
Business
Reuters

U.S. readies plan to vaccinate kids ages 5-11 against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday outlined its plan to vaccinate millions of U.S. children ages 5 to 11 as soon as the COVID-19 shot is authorized for them, readying doses and preparing locations ahead of the busy holiday season. Unlike the mass vaccination centers used...
KIDS
NBC News

Voting legislation blocked — again — in Senate as Republicans unite for filibuster

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans filibustered a major voting bill on Wednesday that would allow automatic same-day voter registration and make Election Day a holiday. The 49-51 vote on the procedural motion was short of the 60 needed to advance the legislation to the next stage, marking the second time this year Republicans have prevented a Democratic-backed voting bill from moving forward.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Open House#Plan W#Seneca Lake#Americans#Keuka Lake Land Realty
The Associated Press

Senate report calls for charging Brazil leader over pandemic

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian Senate report recommended Wednesday pursuing crimes against humanity and other charges against President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly bungling Brazil’s response to COVID-19 and contributing to the country having the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll. Sen. Renan Calheiros presented the proposal to a committee of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Geneva News Alert

Geneva News Alert

Geneva, NY
111
Followers
540
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Geneva News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy