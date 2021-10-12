Single-family homes for sale in Camden

(CAMDEN, AR) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Check out these listings from around the Camden area:

640 Sax, Camden, 71701 4 Beds 2 Baths | $49,400 | Single Family Residence | 1,550 Square Feet | Built in 1974

REDUCED. Motivated seller. Large 4 bedroom/1.5 bath needs some TLC.

For open house information, contact Maxine Canterberry, Jans Realty at 870-862-5435

1606 Laurie Street, Camden, 71701 3 Beds 1 Bath | $15,500 | Single Family Residence | 912 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Give me a call (Todd Whatley 870-314-9219) for a showing of this 3 bedroom 1 bath home located in Camden Arkansas. Home located on a beautiful corner lot.

For open house information, contact Todd Whatley, Century 21 United at 870-863-4011

2405 Fairview Road, Camden, 71701 2 Beds 1 Bath | $79,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,256 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Cute Farm House With Large Barn Ready For Your Farm Animals or A Shop Located Just Out Of City Limits . Three Huge Beautiful Pecan Trees Will Provide Pecans To Share and Lots of Shade! House and Barn Have New Metal Roofs In 2019 Under Warranty, House Has New Siding since 2019, under warranty and New Windows Thru Out . This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with a Bonus Room and Large Laundry Room has New Central Heat/Air installed in 2019 . There Are 3 Gas Wall Heaters That Will Remain. Part Of Back Yard Has 5 foot Chain Link Fence. Call Faith To See This ONE OF A KIND property TODAY. FAITH 870-818 -7621.

For open house information, contact Faith Herring-Covington, Real Estate Pros at 870-837-1777

481 Elaine, Camden, 71701 3 Beds 2 Baths | $170,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,966 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Adorable home in the camden-Fairview school district. Come take a look before it’s too late!











*Square footage, year built and acreage taken from the Ouachita county tax records

For open house information, contact Kalie Owens, Jans Realty at 870-862-5435