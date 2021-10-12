CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tower Hill, IL

House-hunt Tower Hill: What’s on the market

Tower Hill Digest
Tower Hill Digest
 8 days ago

(TOWER HILL, IL) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Check out these listings from around the Tower Hill area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22stml_0cOyDqmE00

122 S College Street, Assumption, 62510

2 Beds 1 Bath | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 972 Square Feet | Built in 1905

Move in ready! Remodeled Top to bottom.

For open house information, contact Steve Craggs, Craggs REALTORS, Inc. at 217-824-8131

Copyright © 2021 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PAARIL-CA1010478)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WbFYk_0cOyDqmE00

1968 E 600 N Road, Pana, 62557

3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,970 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Here is your chance to own country property in Christian County with great views of the surronding area! Ranch style home on 2 acres with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, separate laundry room, and large kitchen with Amish built cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Master suite has a walk in closest and private bathroom. Large outbuilding has 2 garage openers, concrete floor, patially insulated, overhead storage, and large attached lean-to. Roof replaced in 2020.

For open house information, contact Adam Jeffrey, Craggs REALTORS, Inc. at 217-824-8131

Copyright © 2021 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PAARIL-CA1009357)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tower Hill, IL
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
Reuters

U.S. readies plan to vaccinate kids ages 5-11 against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday outlined its plan to vaccinate millions of U.S. children ages 5 to 11 as soon as the COVID-19 shot is authorized for them, readying doses and preparing locations ahead of the busy holiday season. Unlike the mass vaccination centers used...
KIDS
NBC News

Voting legislation blocked — again — in Senate as Republicans unite for filibuster

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans filibustered a major voting bill on Wednesday that would allow automatic same-day voter registration and make Election Day a holiday. The 49-51 vote on the procedural motion was short of the 60 needed to advance the legislation to the next stage, marking the second time this year Republicans have prevented a Democratic-backed voting bill from moving forward.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtors#The Tower#House#Craggs Realtors Inc#Amish
The Associated Press

Senate report calls for charging Brazil leader over pandemic

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian Senate report recommended Wednesday pursuing crimes against humanity and other charges against President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly bungling Brazil’s response to COVID-19 and contributing to the country having the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll. Sen. Renan Calheiros presented the proposal to a committee of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Tower Hill Digest

Tower Hill Digest

Tower Hill, IL
40
Followers
356
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tower Hill Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy