House-hunt Tower Hill: What’s on the market

(TOWER HILL, IL) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Check out these listings from around the Tower Hill area:

122 S College Street, Assumption, 62510 2 Beds 1 Bath | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 972 Square Feet | Built in 1905

Move in ready! Remodeled Top to bottom.

For open house information, contact Steve Craggs, Craggs REALTORS, Inc. at 217-824-8131

1968 E 600 N Road, Pana, 62557 3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,970 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Here is your chance to own country property in Christian County with great views of the surronding area! Ranch style home on 2 acres with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, separate laundry room, and large kitchen with Amish built cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Master suite has a walk in closest and private bathroom. Large outbuilding has 2 garage openers, concrete floor, patially insulated, overhead storage, and large attached lean-to. Roof replaced in 2020.

For open house information, contact Adam Jeffrey, Craggs REALTORS, Inc. at 217-824-8131