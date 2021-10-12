House-hunt Tower Hill: What’s on the market
(TOWER HILL, IL) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.
Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Check out these listings from around the Tower Hill area:
Move in ready! Remodeled Top to bottom.
For open house information, contact Steve Craggs, Craggs REALTORS, Inc. at 217-824-8131
Here is your chance to own country property in Christian County with great views of the surronding area! Ranch style home on 2 acres with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, separate laundry room, and large kitchen with Amish built cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Master suite has a walk in closest and private bathroom. Large outbuilding has 2 garage openers, concrete floor, patially insulated, overhead storage, and large attached lean-to. Roof replaced in 2020.
For open house information, contact Adam Jeffrey, Craggs REALTORS, Inc. at 217-824-8131
