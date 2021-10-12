House hunting in Eatonton? These condos offer worry-free home ownership

(EATONTON, GA) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Eatonton or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Eatonton, pulled from our classifieds:

127 D Arbors Lane, Eatonton, 31024 3 Beds 3 Baths | $599,000 | Condominium | 2,650 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Cuscowilla Condo in The Arbors over looking the waterfall & pond. This stunning 3 BR / 2.5 BA Condo has Hardwood floors, granite counter tops, a large covered Porch with gas connection for Grill, upgraded stainless Viking appliances, long serving counter between the Great room & kitchen that will seat 6, eat-In Kitchen, built-In bookcases on each side of the Fireplace that has Gas logs for those cool nights. Lots of windows making the condo light & bright. Attached 1 car garage plus your own Arbor for additional parking. This condo is great for entertaining large groups inside and on the covered porch. Located only a short golf cart ride away from the Clubhouse and swimming pool. A Golf Membership is available.

For open house information, contact Jimmy Branan, Cuscowilla Real Estate L.L.C. at 706-484-0055

107 Oak Grove Lane, Eatonton, 31024 2 Beds 2 Baths | $95,000 | Condominium | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 2002

2/2 ground floor unit at Crossroads at Lake Oconee Condominiums. Located in the heart of Lake Country's shopping and restaurants and less than 1 mile to Lake Oconee boat ramps. Community pool. Great investment property.

For open house information, contact Darrell Dutton, Algin Realty, Inc. at 770-616-4460