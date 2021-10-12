Rhinelander-curious? These homes are on the market

(Rhinelander, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Rhinelander will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

4024 Manor Loop, Rhinelander, 54501 2 Beds 1 Bath | $112,500 | Single Family Residence | 712 Square Feet | Built in None

2 bedroom, 1 bath home with frontage on the backwaters of Boom Lake. This home has been in the family for many years. It features a comfortable living space with designated dining area, kitchen, living room, full bath, entryway and 2 bedrooms. There are stairs to access to the upper level but this area has been insulated and unable to access. Basement is unfinished and is a walkout. The frontage is fisherman and in the past the sellers did pontoon out to the bigger water. Buyers to confirm this is still possible. One car detached garage and a nice lot complete this home. (Home will not qualify for government loans)

For open house information, contact LISA ALSTEEN, REDMAN REALTY GROUP, LLC at 715-358-0450

507 Shariden Drive, Pelican Lake, 54463 3 Beds 1 Bath | $975,000 | Condominium | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in None

RESORT! Over 200' of clear water frontage with stone / sandy bottom, piers and wonderful wood-interior lakefront cottage with million dollar lake views accompanies 6 other cottages on 3.5 lakefront acres used as a resort for decades. Fully licensed and inspected, this property is zoning "General Use" meaning single family, recreational or multi family or continued use as resort allowed with the 3.5 acres comprised of 21 separate tax ID numbers structured as separate condo parcels with shared lake frontage. Refer to GIS map, photos and attached documents. This is an amazing opportunity to own a large lakefront parcel with great flexibility in how you can use it with minimal restrictions - single family, or family getaway or continue to function as resort or possibly other options. One of the cottages was structurally damaged in a storm, one is used as storage and not rentable in current state. The largest lakefront cottage is occupied seasonally by owners while the others are used as rentals currently fully licensed and inspected as part of the long standing family-run resort.

For open house information, contact MATT TRENKLE, STANDARD REAL ESTATE SERVICES LLC at 800-776-2145

5836 Hwy 17, Sugar Camp, 54501 3 Beds 1 Bath | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,379 Square Feet | Built in None

3-bedroom waterfront ranch home on Jennie Webber Lake with sand frontage and a fenced front yard. Home features a living and dining room with French doors overlooking the lake and a cut stone fireplace. This home also has an outdoor patio for summer grilling and parties. Newly remodeled bathroom with Jacuzzi tub. The den currently is focused on a quality pool table that is negotiable. Central Air with both gas forced air and electric baseboard hear for added security. All furnishings are negotiable. 10268

For open house information, contact ALLEN SIEMS, CENTURY 21 BURKETT - WALL ST. at 715-477-1800

4249 Lake George Rd W, Rhinelander, 54501 3 Beds 3 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,472 Square Feet | Built in None

The Perfect Northwoods Retreat! 3 bed, 3 bath exceptional log home on the shores of desirable Lake George. This home has everything you need from a lofted sleeping area and finished walk out basement, to a wrap around porch with a large deck overlooking the well manicured level frontage. You will have plenty of room to entertain with the open concept of the kitchen, dining area and living room, there is even a wet bar downstairs in the family room. Plenty of space for your vehicles and storage with the 2 car detached full log garage. This year round home is coming mostly furnished, just bring your personal items.

For open house information, contact KATHY DOLCH, PINE POINT REALTY at 715-365-6000