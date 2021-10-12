CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Soto, MO

Single-family homes for sale in De Soto

De Soto Journal
 8 days ago

(DE SOTO, MO) Looking for a house in De Soto? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these De Soto listings:

9637 Old State Route 21, Hillsboro, 63050

3 Beds 2 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Combination commercial/residential property with nostalgic restaurant, 4 motel rooms, a 3 bedroom residence and a large metal building looking for someone with the vision to bring it back to life. Restaurant has plenty of room for tables and much of the equipment is still in working order. Could be used as a banquet center, mercantile, retail, service and sales for lawnmowers. ATV's or anything else your mind can think of. Plenty of open land for pavilions, playgrounds or many other uses. Motel rooms could be rehabbed and rented or used for rental storage areas. Live in the residence or rent it for extra income. Large metal outbuilding has 2 large doors and a walk in door. Upgrades made in 2018 including new plumbing supply lines, some HVAC and windows. Public water hooked up to all buildings, separate electric meters as well. Easy access from New State Route 21. Endless possibilities. Must have pre-approval or proof of funds prior to showing. Duplicate Listing, Commercial: 21011315.

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

217 Isaiah Lane, Hillsboro, 63050

5 Beds 4 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,464 Square Feet | Built in 2005

2 story 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home with many options added when it was built! 3 car garage, 9 foot ceilings, woodburning fireplace, hardwood flooring, main floor laundry , a living room and family room, tiled bathrooms, the kitchen features a pantry, breakfast area, and center island, main floor laundry with a utility sink, a big sunroom off the back of the home with plenty of windows that overlook the back yard that backs to trees/woods, a master bedroom suite that features a jetted tub and separate shower, double sinks, a walk-in closet, and vaulted ceilings, a secondary bedroom also has a walk-in closet, the walkout basement features a bedroom (currently used as an office) and a full bathroom, a lot of windows, waiting for your finishing touches, and two concrete patios for entertaining! Kitchen appliances, washer and dryer included! Make your appointment today!

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

2757 Victoria Road, Festus, 63028

3 Beds 1 Bath | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,824 Square Feet | Built in 1958

OUTSTANDING OPPORTUNITY!!! Located in Fantastic Festus this ranch home is sure to please!!! Have all the space you desire on this nearly 2/3 acre lot backing to woods! Home has all the big stuff updated & ready to roll! Newer vinyl siding, architectural roof, newer windows, carport, walk-out basement and more! Newer electric panel, water heater and waste stack make this one a winner! LVP flooring throughout, main floor laundry, and so much more! Bring your finishing touches & make this one SHINE! Seller will not make repairs nor provide any inspections. Seller's addendum is required after terms of sale are agreed upon. Special Sale Contract (Form #2043) required. Proof of funds or pre-approval letter required with offer.

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

101 Shelburne Court, Hillsboro, 63050

5 Beds 3 Baths | $397,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,900 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Gorgeous 5 bedroom, 3 bath home located in Locke Port Landing. Beautiful Engineered hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen has beautiful cabinetry, pantry and large center island. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Master bedroom suite with walk-in closet. Main floor laundry. Downstairs is finished with a bar area with kitchenette The bar has a magnificent wood top. There is also an additional family room and also game room area. Walk-out basement. Two tiered deck overlooking back yard that backs to woods.

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

De Soto Journal

ABOUT

With De Soto Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

