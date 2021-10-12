Check out these homes on the Las Vegas market now

(Las Vegas, NM) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Las Vegas. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

5417 Sultan St., Las Vegas, 87701 3 Beds 2 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Come to the Lake! This 3 bedroom 2 Bath home is on the back side of Storrie Lake! Wood floors throughout the living areas, Master Bedroom has French doors to step out and enjoy the lake and hillside with a nice cup of tea under the portal that runs the length of the home. The home is soldAS IS, needs minimal amount of TLC, just move right in and take your time. Oversized Detached 2 car garage. New Propanel roof in 08/21. This is a Modular home, with attention to detail and quality construction when it was built.

23 Cherokee Drive, Tecolotito, 87701 4 Beds 1 Bath | $170,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,231 Square Feet | Built in 1952

A great opportunity! Equipped with everything needed to establish a family home/farm/ranch in Tecolotito, New Mexico. Easy access to Las Vegas, Santa Fe, Santa Rosa or Albuquerque. Bring your vision. This 3.76 acre farm land parcel includes a 4 bedroom Adobe home with an additional location to build a home or bring in a mobile home having all utilities, sewage and water on site. Barn, shed and chicken coop on property also. There are 2.5 ac ft of water/ditch rights that go with the land. The ditch runs at the top of the 2.5 acres with the Pecos River running at the end of the property. Property features yellow granny apple trees, black cherries, pink roses, cats claw trees, garlic and asparagus that all grow naturally. The 2.5 acre farm land parcel has been used as a grass farm and grazing

31 Stargazer Drive, Las Vegas, 87701 2 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,939 Square Feet | Built in 1988

End of the road privacy on 13 secluded acres, this unique custom-built, passive solar home has stunning mountain & valley views in every direction. Brick floors with radiant under-floor heat lead to a spacious great room, with wood-burning kiva fireplace. A perfect setting for your casual living and formal entertaining. From the great room, walk onto 2 inviting patios and a covered portal. Built in 1988, and designed by the owner, Berndt G Albers, the home has 2 comfortable bedrooms with abundant storage space. Master bedroom has ensuite bathroom with double sinks and large soaking tub. Attached 4-car garage opens into the utility and laundry room with ample storage and built-in shelving. One of two 1500 gallon tanks for back-up rainwater catchment is here; other is outside. There is also a domestic well and septic system. Underground phone and electric utility service. Large propane tank conveys with the home. This is a one-of-a-kind, must-see property, being sold "As Is."

925 Sixth St, Las Vegas, 87701 8 Beds 5 Baths | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,291 Square Feet | Built in 1891

Designed by famed architects Rapp & Rapp, this 19th Century Queen Anne Victorian with high-ceilings, detailed original woodwork and beautiful hardwood floors was built for Supreme Court Justice Frank Springer. This mansion was one of Las Vegas's grand residences. Located on 3 city lots within walking distance of the historic Carnegie Library, NM Highlands University, downtown dining, galleries and shopping areas. Step into the wide entry hall with the Living Room and Bedroom/Library on either side, with a new bathroom. A gracious staircase sits opposite the formal dining room, leading into the family room and last, the kitchen with its' large island, great for entertaining. Upstairs, the 2nd floor has 5 bedrooms and 1 restored bathroom; the 3rd floor has 2 bedrooms, a stubbed-in kitchen ready for appliances, and a non-working bathroom with a claw-foot tub. The Carriage House has been rebuilt as 2 apts; front is complete; back is framed-in with infrastructure stubbed in and ready for fixtures. Both apts have new electric installed. Newer roof is 2 years old. Formerly a B&B, this property offers many possibilities, including the potential to provide income! 24-hr. notice required. By appointment only to pre-qualified buyers. Full CoVid Protocols. Please call Zi (Susan) Pinsley: 505-652-4416 or Kathy Hendrickson: 505-459-6987 for a showing appointment.

