Big Rapids, MI

House hunting in Big Rapids? These condos offer worry-free home ownership

 8 days ago

(BIG RAPIDS, MI) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Big Rapids or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09W9Bm_0cOyDkj600

12104 Tullymore Drive, Stanwood, 49346

3 Beds 4 Baths | $469,000 | Condominium | 3,672 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Exclusive offering at The Villages At Tullymore. An enclave of semi-custom condominiums set about protected woodlands, scenic wetlands and Tullymore's beautiful 9th hole Beautiful clubhouse within walking distance,This ranch style condominium is fully appointed with generous use of hardwood flooring, granite countertops, custom wood cabinets and luxurious GE appliances.90 plus furnace and hot water heater.Private deck overlooks Tullymore #9.Ceramic tile in bathrooms and laundry.Fully furnished basement walks out to gorgeous cedar forest and peaceful stream.

For open house information, contact Denise Webb, Century 21 White House Realty at 231-972-7676

Copyright © 2021 West Central Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCARMI-21108849)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VmbX2_0cOyDkj600

12073 Tullymore Drive, Stanwood, 49346

4 Beds 4 Baths | $440,000 | Condominium | 3,856 Square Feet | Built in 2009

A fabulous condo within the beautiful Tullymore GC community. A model when built and many extra features not found in most units. From entry you will notice cathedral ceilings and solid 8 foot pine doors. Panoramic views of the 9th & 10th hole. Extras include: Pine ceiling, 2 Pantry's, high end tile flooring, Levelor shades, retractable screen doors, copper sink, built in credenza, 2 total en-suites, Master with walk-in closet and garden tub, access to deck from master and dining, bonus room over garage for office or bedroom, fully finished lower level with full kitchen, cedar closet, work shop, wine storage, surround sound speakers throughout, garage heat. A blend of class and comfort! Includes membership to St. Ives & Tullymore GC. This could be a near turnkey sale for the right offer.

For open house information, contact Chip Issette, Century 21 White House Realty at 231-972-7676

Copyright © 2021 West Central Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCARMI-21099687)

Big Rapids, MI
With Big Rapids Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

