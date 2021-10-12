Single-family homes for sale in Ville Platte

(VILLE PLATTE, LA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Take a look at these Ville Platte listings:

107 Dohmann Drive, Ville Platte, 70586 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,985 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home that sit on a quiet dead end street! This house is Prefect for the family.

For open house information, contact Paul Schexnayder, Premier Realty of Acadiana LLC at 337-363-1818

818 L'Anse De Cavailer Road, Ville Platte, 70586 3 Beds 4 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,600 Square Feet | Built in 2015

RARE FIND!!! This custom home is nestled in nearly 30 Acres of beautiful farmland. This beautiful home boasts 2600 sqft equipped with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Who wouldn't want a Master Suite that has a his-and-hers bathroom setup? Relax on the back-porch or get some work done in your workshop. Horses, Cows, Chickens, or kickback space! The possibilities are truly endless. Schedule your showing today! Additional land available!

For open house information, contact Devin Bellard, NextHome Cutting Edge Realty at 337-484-1184

1701 W Lincoln Road, Ville Platte, 70586 3 Beds 3 Baths | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,151 Square Feet | Built in None

Nice, three bed, three bath, brick on slab house ready for its new owner to add their personal touches and call it home.

For open house information, contact Paul Schexnayder, Premier Realty of Acadiana LLC at 337-363-1818

2918 Tiger Lane, Ville Platte, 70586 3 Beds 3 Baths | $284,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,596 Square Feet | Built in None

Great Location, This wonderful home is located in Vidrine Area. The home is well maintained and had major remodels in the past. (3bed/3bath) This home has a finished accessories unit with open floor plan that can be converted to your needs. Large Master Bedroom with His and Her Master Bath, Also this home includes a study and a office. Please schedule your tour today.

For open house information, contact Paul Schexnayder, Premier Realty of Acadiana LLC at 337-363-1818