CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ionia, MI

Homes for sale in Ionia: New listings

Ionia News Beat
Ionia News Beat
 8 days ago

(IONIA, MI) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

If you’re Ionia-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QnPaj_0cOyDgCC00

532 Howard Street, Belding, 48809

3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,996 Square Feet | Built in 1900

As you walk in you'll notice the beautiful hardwood floors and high ceilings found in the dining, living room, and eat in kitchen adding to that spacious feel of the larger rooms. The home has been freshly painted throughout and is move in ready.. Also on main floor is the laundry, a large mudroom, full bath with shower and an extra room leading to the deck in the back yard. There's an enclosed porch on the front of the home. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and a full lg bathroom. Updates have beendone on plumbing and electrical. Carpeting is newer upstairs as well. A fenced in backyard makes for a private setting. Roof was replaced with new metal roof within last 5 years and house was painted 4 yrs ago. This home also has a 2 1/2 stall garage attached to the home. No showings until Friday 9/24 @ 5:30. Any and all offers will be due TUES 9/28 at 2pm. No offer will be resented before 7pm 9/28.

For open house information, contact Jody J Ribbens, RE/MAX of Grand Rapids (Wyomg) at 616-261-3100

Copyright © 2021 Grand Rapids Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GRARMI-21107105)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VfXok_0cOyDgCC00

2824 Morton Avenue, Orleans, 48865

2 Beds 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 582 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Are you looking for affordable housing or a weekend cottage in the Long Lake community? Across the street from the 350 acre lake, you have a wonderful view. There is a public boat launch to bring your own boat for fishing or skiing! A convenience store is nearby to easily grab beverages for a warm day or some bait for fishing. This two bedroom bungalo is very open and cozy. Recent updates include paint and flooring. Two stall garage with lots of room for storage. The yard is huge for family and pets! Use as a year round residence if you like (currently financed RD). Enjoy the quiet neighborhood and your own part of the lake life!

For open house information, contact Donald L Scott, Five Star Real Estate (Main) at 616-791-1500

Copyright © 2021 Grand Rapids Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GRARMI-21106969)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bQV3u_0cOyDgCC00

657 N Jefferson Street, Ionia, 48846

2 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,338 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Welcome Home! 2 Bedroom, 2 full bath home with large back yard. 2 Story garage/barn with 1 stall for parking a vehicle. The kitchen features a large pantry. All appliances are included. Main floor laundry area. This home also features an enclosed front porch, large rear deck. Total square footage is from City of Ionia, but buyer should verify square footage of each floor, which is estimated. Schedule a private showing today!

For open house information, contact Steven A Pettit, Keller Williams GR East at 616-575-1800

Copyright © 2021 Grand Rapids Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GRARMI-21106514)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DOJVY_0cOyDgCC00

947 Alderman Street, Belding, 48809

3 Beds 1 Bath | $154,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 1926

Welcome home! This cozy home is located in the heart of Belding. Walking distance to Belding High School, parks, Libraries and shopping and just over 30 minutes to Grand Rapids! This home is bigger than it appears with Approx 1,232 sq. ft. House has a nice spacious floor plan and great wheelchair accessibility Features. Sits on a corner lot with great potential for landscaping! There is endless potential for this great property! Come check it out

For open house information, contact Jiryes Jarrous, Century 21 Curran & Oberski at 313-274-7200

Copyright © 2021 Realcomp Limited II. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALCOMPMI-2210080819)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belding, MI
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Local
Michigan Business
City
Ionia, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Reuters

U.S. readies plan to vaccinate kids ages 5-11 against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday outlined its plan to vaccinate millions of U.S. children ages 5 to 11 as soon as the COVID-19 shot is authorized for them, readying doses and preparing locations ahead of the busy holiday season. Unlike the mass vaccination centers used...
KIDS
NBC News

Voting legislation blocked — again — in Senate as Republicans unite for filibuster

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans filibustered a major voting bill on Wednesday that would allow automatic same-day voter registration and make Election Day a holiday. The 49-51 vote on the procedural motion was short of the 60 needed to advance the legislation to the next stage, marking the second time this year Republicans have prevented a Democratic-backed voting bill from moving forward.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
The Associated Press

Senate report calls for charging Brazil leader over pandemic

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian Senate report recommended Wednesday pursuing crimes against humanity and other charges against President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly bungling Brazil’s response to COVID-19 and contributing to the country having the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll. Sen. Renan Calheiros presented the proposal to a committee of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Ionia News Beat

Ionia News Beat

Ionia, MI
70
Followers
493
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ionia News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy