Homes for sale in Ionia: New listings

(IONIA, MI) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

If you’re Ionia-curious, take a look at these listings today:

532 Howard Street, Belding, 48809 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,996 Square Feet | Built in 1900

As you walk in you'll notice the beautiful hardwood floors and high ceilings found in the dining, living room, and eat in kitchen adding to that spacious feel of the larger rooms. The home has been freshly painted throughout and is move in ready.. Also on main floor is the laundry, a large mudroom, full bath with shower and an extra room leading to the deck in the back yard. There's an enclosed porch on the front of the home. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and a full lg bathroom. Updates have beendone on plumbing and electrical. Carpeting is newer upstairs as well. A fenced in backyard makes for a private setting. Roof was replaced with new metal roof within last 5 years and house was painted 4 yrs ago. This home also has a 2 1/2 stall garage attached to the home. No showings until Friday 9/24 @ 5:30. Any and all offers will be due TUES 9/28 at 2pm. No offer will be resented before 7pm 9/28.

For open house information, contact Jody J Ribbens, RE/MAX of Grand Rapids (Wyomg) at 616-261-3100

2824 Morton Avenue, Orleans, 48865 2 Beds 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 582 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Are you looking for affordable housing or a weekend cottage in the Long Lake community? Across the street from the 350 acre lake, you have a wonderful view. There is a public boat launch to bring your own boat for fishing or skiing! A convenience store is nearby to easily grab beverages for a warm day or some bait for fishing. This two bedroom bungalo is very open and cozy. Recent updates include paint and flooring. Two stall garage with lots of room for storage. The yard is huge for family and pets! Use as a year round residence if you like (currently financed RD). Enjoy the quiet neighborhood and your own part of the lake life!

For open house information, contact Donald L Scott, Five Star Real Estate (Main) at 616-791-1500

657 N Jefferson Street, Ionia, 48846 2 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,338 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Welcome Home! 2 Bedroom, 2 full bath home with large back yard. 2 Story garage/barn with 1 stall for parking a vehicle. The kitchen features a large pantry. All appliances are included. Main floor laundry area. This home also features an enclosed front porch, large rear deck. Total square footage is from City of Ionia, but buyer should verify square footage of each floor, which is estimated. Schedule a private showing today!

For open house information, contact Steven A Pettit, Keller Williams GR East at 616-575-1800

947 Alderman Street, Belding, 48809 3 Beds 1 Bath | $154,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 1926

Welcome home! This cozy home is located in the heart of Belding. Walking distance to Belding High School, parks, Libraries and shopping and just over 30 minutes to Grand Rapids! This home is bigger than it appears with Approx 1,232 sq. ft. House has a nice spacious floor plan and great wheelchair accessibility Features. Sits on a corner lot with great potential for landscaping! There is endless potential for this great property! Come check it out

For open house information, contact Jiryes Jarrous, Century 21 Curran & Oberski at 313-274-7200