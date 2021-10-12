CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Forrest City, AR

Single-family homes for sale in Forrest City

Forrest City News Alert
Forrest City News Alert
 8 days ago

(FORREST CITY, AR) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Forrest City listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MM8iD_0cOyDdY100

1406 N Washington, Forrest City, 72335

1 Bed 1 Bath | $99,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,237 Square Feet | Built in None

This 1237 GLA property is located on a high business traffic street/highway in Forrest City, AR. The property has housed commercial ventures in the past, however Broker recommends interested parties check with local code enforcement officials to determine zoning.

For open house information, contact William Miles, Miles Real Estate at 870-295-3111

Copyright © 2021 ezMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EZMLS-R89992)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wfpBP_0cOyDdY100

815/817 N Washington St, Forrest City, 72335

1 Bed 2 Baths | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,583 Square Feet | Built in None

Equipped nail, hair and tanning salon located on a high traffic street/highway in Forrest City, AR! Additional living space attached to the rear of the salon. Broker recommends interested parties check with local code enforcement officials to check any zoning regulations or requirements.

For open house information, contact William Miles, Miles Real Estate at 870-295-3111

Copyright © 2021 ezMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EZMLS-R89993)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P8I2e_0cOyDdY100

114 Church, Forrest City, 72335

2 Beds 1 Bath | $35,000 | Single Family Residence | 924 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This 2 bedroom and one bathroom is great for a first-time home buyer. Replaced roof in 2017, new hot water heater in 2018, new flooring, new cabinets, new kitchen countertop, and new paint. Come and make this your home. Your monthly payment would be lower than rent. Call today and schedule your appointment to view. HOME SOLD "AS-IS, WHERE-IS".

For open house information, contact Moserine Harris, Metro Real Estate at 501-562-7878

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21021412)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arkansas State
Arkansas Real Estate
City
Forrest City, AR
Local
Arkansas Business
Reuters

U.S. readies plan to vaccinate kids ages 5-11 against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday outlined its plan to vaccinate millions of U.S. children ages 5 to 11 as soon as the COVID-19 shot is authorized for them, readying doses and preparing locations ahead of the busy holiday season. Unlike the mass vaccination centers used...
KIDS
NBC News

Voting legislation blocked — again — in Senate as Republicans unite for filibuster

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans filibustered a major voting bill on Wednesday that would allow automatic same-day voter registration and make Election Day a holiday. The 49-51 vote on the procedural motion was short of the 60 needed to advance the legislation to the next stage, marking the second time this year Republicans have prevented a Democratic-backed voting bill from moving forward.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoning Regulations#Single Family Homes#Water Heater#Ar#Gla#Broker#Metro Real Estate
The Associated Press

Senate report calls for charging Brazil leader over pandemic

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian Senate report recommended Wednesday pursuing crimes against humanity and other charges against President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly bungling Brazil’s response to COVID-19 and contributing to the country having the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll. Sen. Renan Calheiros presented the proposal to a committee of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Forrest City News Alert

Forrest City News Alert

Forrest City, AR
159
Followers
443
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Forrest City News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy