Single-family homes for sale in Forrest City

(FORREST CITY, AR) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Forrest City listings:

1406 N Washington, Forrest City, 72335 1 Bed 1 Bath | $99,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,237 Square Feet | Built in None

This 1237 GLA property is located on a high business traffic street/highway in Forrest City, AR. The property has housed commercial ventures in the past, however Broker recommends interested parties check with local code enforcement officials to determine zoning.

For open house information, contact William Miles, Miles Real Estate at 870-295-3111

815/817 N Washington St, Forrest City, 72335 1 Bed 2 Baths | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,583 Square Feet | Built in None

Equipped nail, hair and tanning salon located on a high traffic street/highway in Forrest City, AR! Additional living space attached to the rear of the salon. Broker recommends interested parties check with local code enforcement officials to check any zoning regulations or requirements.

For open house information, contact William Miles, Miles Real Estate at 870-295-3111

114 Church, Forrest City, 72335 2 Beds 1 Bath | $35,000 | Single Family Residence | 924 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This 2 bedroom and one bathroom is great for a first-time home buyer. Replaced roof in 2017, new hot water heater in 2018, new flooring, new cabinets, new kitchen countertop, and new paint. Come and make this your home. Your monthly payment would be lower than rent. Call today and schedule your appointment to view. HOME SOLD "AS-IS, WHERE-IS".

For open house information, contact Moserine Harris, Metro Real Estate at 501-562-7878