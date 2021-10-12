Newberry-curious? These homes are on the market

(Newberry, SC) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Newberry. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

3242 Nance Street, Newberry, 29108 3 Beds 1 Bath | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,876 Square Feet | Built in 1958

This brick house has so much character. It sits on almost 4 acres of serenity. Wonderful location, close to parks, schools and downtown Newberry! You will fall in love with the backyard there is so much space to entertain. Its the best of both worlds, country living close to conveniences.

2313 Johnstone Street, Newberry, 29108 2 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 994 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Come see this super charming bungalow, sitting on over an acre of land! This cozy, recently renovated, open floorplan makes the space feel larger than it is. The kitchen pops with new cabinets, open shelving and appliances! Brand new roof with 30 year architectural shingles. 3 year old HVAC unit. Huge 12x32 storage shed, perfect for a “mancave” or “she-shed”, will remain with acceptable offer! The paved circular driveway also has extra parking with detached 2-car carport. Simply country living at its best yet walking distance to the historical downtown Newberry! Storm door glass has been ordered and will be installed before closing.

2121 Evans Street, Newberry, 29108 4 Beds 3 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,227 Square Feet | Built in 2007

This beautiful custom brick home provides great privacy and seclusion while being conveniently located in the city! This open floor plan features 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Enter the home to find custom molding and built-ins throughout the home. Gas fireplace in the living area. The spacious master suite is located of the main floor with his and her closet's, jetted tub with separate shower, and a double vanity. Upstairs has a private sitting area perfect for an office area or kid's study area. The upstairs area also has a full bath and large bedroom area with a sufficient amount of closet/storage space. Plenty of space in the backyard for kids and/or pets to play! Within 30 minutes of Harbison Blvd, Columbia where you find all the shopping and entertainment that your heart desires. You're also less than an hour from Spartanburg as well!

1168 Peninsula Drive, Prosperity, 29127 3 Beds 3 Baths | $749,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,902 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Beautiful stucco home with open floor plan located in one of Prosperity's most sought after lake front subdivisions, Plantation Pointe. Elegant kitchen with island and eat in area which opens up into the great room. Perfect for entertaining. Enjoy the master suite with expansive master bathroom offering views of the lake. Relax with a book or glass of wine on the large screened porch after a long day at work.

