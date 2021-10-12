CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Single-family homes for sale in Uvalde

Uvalde Post
Uvalde Post
 8 days ago

(UVALDE, TX) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Uvalde listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UIwQc_0cOyDTfd00

204 E Sixth St, Camp Wood, 78833

2 Beds 1 Bath | $119,000 | Single Family Residence | 740 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Charming small home in the small town of Camp Wood, Texas. Recently completely refurbished with all new stainless steel appliances and also a brand new front porch. Shaded back yard... with a huge oak tree..Short distance to town and the City Park...A great place to retire or have a vacation getaway in the beautiful Hill Country.

For open house information, contact Eddie Pannell, Pannell Real Estate at 830-597-4165

Copyright © 2021 Kerrville Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KMLSTX-104317)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FKGgS_0cOyDTfd00

830 Cherry St, Uvalde, 78801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $244,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,642 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Natural Light and Mature Pecan Trees await! This charming and recently updated 3bd/2ba brick ranch-style home located in the Mahaffey Subdivision features large energy efficient windows, original hardwood floors, updated kitchen with new appliances, fresh paint and a large living area with a gas fireplace. The fenced parklike backyard has mature pecan trees and is easily accessible off of Leona Rd. This home is close to schools, restaurants, shopping and our local hospital. Make an appointment today to view this listing, homes in this highly sought after neighborhood do not last long.

For open house information, contact Patricia Haby, Pat Haby Realty at 830-278-3394

Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Board of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SABORTX-1542464)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fwyhw_0cOyDTfd00

805,809,815 N Camp St, Uvalde, 78801

1 Bed 1 Bath | $102,400 | Single Family Residence | 990 Square Feet | Built in None

Unique property with endless possibilities! Property has one bedroom, one bath home in need of some TLC and plenty of surrounding space with mature trees. Sale also includes mobile home and several storage sheds on adjacent properties as well as second home on North lot. If you have been waiting for an opportunity to develop rentals or build a dream home with a mother-in-law suite, now is your chance to own spacious lots in a great location! Please independently verify square footage and do due diligence; sellers have not occupied home and have no knowledge of properties. Come see today and let your imagination run wild!

For open house information, contact Jennifer Suarez, Double K Real Estate at 210-843-8188

Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Board of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SABORTX-1548956)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vHTQn_0cOyDTfd00

183 Lake Dr, Camp Wood, 78833

2 Beds 1 Bath | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,116 Square Feet | Built in 1986

One of the few lots directly on Nueces Lake with a private dock. Enjoy sitting on the wood deck porch which wraps around two sides of the house. Main house is a 2/1 with an additional detached guest room and bath. Garage and separate work shop. This home has lots of extra amenities.

For open house information, contact Jack McLemore, ListingResults,LLC at 817-283-5134

Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Board of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SABORTX-1557428)

