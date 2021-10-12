Homes for sale in Payson: New listings

(PAYSON, AZ) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Payson area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

16274 N Az Hwy 87 --, Payson, 85541 3 Beds 2 Baths | $610,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 1999

This home is a beautiful custom built log home. Large open floor plan. Custom cabinets and granite countertops throughout the home. All new stainless refrigerator, dish washer and stove/oven. Pipe corrals with sprinklers covering the horse pasture. Tack shed. Covered porches for your outdoor BBQ's. Bring your toys and horses and enjoy all of the awesome trails. Located just off of hwy 87 before you get to Payson. No dirt roads.

For open house information, contact Codie Champie, My Home Group Real Estate at 480-685-2760

615 N Chaparral Pines Drive, Payson, 85541 10 Beds 8 Baths | $2,650,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,350 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Privacy in town is what you'll find at this wonderful mountain estate! This custom home provides the highest level of finishes and sits on 4.33 acres that borders the National Forest. The main home consists of 4350 sqft of exquisite single-level living space. The unique features abound at every turn in this home from the wonderful lighting, to the chef's kitchen, to the many covered patios where you can relax in this wooded setting that is so convenient to all that Payson has to offer. The master bedroom is elegantly designed with plenty of space in the master closet and bath. Each of the 4 guest suites has an en-suite bathroom with custom tile work and beautiful finishes. The detached guest house is 1150 sqft and includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms with a... CLICK Privacy in town is what you'll find at this wonderful mountain estate! This custom home was just completed in 2019 with the highest level of finishes and sits on 4.33 acres that borders the National Forest. The main home consists of 4350 sqft of exquisite single-level living space. The unique features abound at every turn in this home from the wonderful lighting, to the chef's kitchen, to the many covered patios where you can relax in this wooded setting that is so convenient to all that Payson has to offer. The master bedroom is elegantly designed with plenty of space in the master closet and bath. Each of the 4 guest suites has an en-suite bathroom with custom tile work and beautiful finishes. The detached guest house is 1150 sqft and includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms with a flexible loft space. The exterior finishes of both homes are tied together with a cohesive look that includes standing seam metal roofing, reclaimed barn wood siding, and natural stone veneer. Both houses boast Pella windows and upgraded appliance packages and truly give a high-end custom feel as soon as you enter them. The Golf Club at Chaparral Pines is across the street and this property has a membership grandfathered into it, which is just one more reason to come see this beautiful mountain estate now!

For open house information, contact Jacob D Sopeland, Keller Williams Arizona Realty at 928-474-4532

873 N Deer Creek Drive, Payson, 85541 3 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,747 Square Feet | Built in 1985

BREATHTAKING Mountain views & just 15 minutes south of Payson, nestled on 1/3rd acre that borders Natl Forest Service Land on TWO SIDES! Experience beautiful sunrises as you relax on the soaring entry porch; or, take in colorful sunsets from the rear covered deck that overlooks the sparkling swimming pool. Nice open floor plan w/vaulted ceilings, fireplace, tile & wood floors ($2000 flooring allowance too). Enjoy cooking in the eat-in kitchen that features plenty of wood cabs, bay window & pantry. Master has wood floors & walk-in closet. This home was remodeled to change the 3rd bedroom into a large sitting area/office connected to the master Solid frame construction &/30 amp plug for RV. Ideal for fishing due to mid-proximity to Roosevelt & 7 Rim Country Lakes!

For open house information, contact Kristin K Gragg, Keller Williams Integrity First at 480-854-2400

307 W Roundup Road, Payson, 85541 3 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,224 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Amazing Family Home on a great fenced lot. This home has new roof as of 2021, the Evaporative cooler was installed also in 2021 , New vinyl flooring and carpet on the main level Master on main level has two closets, one is a walk in. Living Room has wood burning fireplace, kitchen/dining and laundry all on the main level. There are two more bedrooms and bathroom on the upstairs level, with a balcony off one of the bedrooms.

For open house information, contact Susie McCartney-Belcher, COLDWELL BANKER BISHOP REALTY-PAYSON at 928-474-2216