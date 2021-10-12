CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altus, OK

Check out these houses for sale in Altus

Altus News Beat
Altus News Beat
 8 days ago

(ALTUS, OK) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Check out these listings from around the Altus area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c1HaY_0cOyDRuB00

1801 Tyler Street, Altus, 73521

4 Beds 2 Baths | $189,700 | Single Family Residence | 2,131 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Freshly Updated, 4 Bed 2 Bath Home, Less Than 5 Minutes From AAFB. Main Living Area Presents With A Wood Burning Fireplace, That Is Open To The Kitchen & Dining Area. Kitchen With All Stainless Appliances & Gas Range. The Master Bath Boasts An Oversized Walk-In Shower, That Is A Must See. The Smaller 4th Bedroom Would Make A Great Office. Schedule Your Showing Today! *Disclosure* Listing sales agent is an owner associate

For open house information, contact Jenna Medlock, Chamberlain Realty LLC at 405-300-0543

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-974579)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D5UOd_0cOyDRuB00

1040 E Liveoak Street, Altus, 73521

4 Beds 2 Baths | $99,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,597 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This recent remodeled, 4 bedroom 2 bath is a must see! Open living room area leading into large kitchen. Split floor plan with two guest bedrooms and a full bath on one side and one guest bedroom and primary bedroom located on the other side. All bedrooms are good size with great closet space. Recent update include remodeled bathrooms, new windows and ceramic flooring. Additional features are carpeted bedrooms, gas fireplace, attached two car garage. Property is sold in "as-is" condition.

For open house information, contact Ashlee Jack, Re/Max Property Place at 580-482-3000

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-967204)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M9NMk_0cOyDRuB00

20428 E County Road 1567, Altus, 73521

3 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,693 Square Feet | Built in 1974

This Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home, Just Minutes Away From Altus AFB, Is The Perfect Mix Of Country Living And Charming Renovations. It Sits On 1 Acre & Features 3 Living Areas, To Include; A Formal Living/Dining Room With Large Bay Windows, A Family Room With Wood Burning Fireplace, And A Large Sunroom With An Abundance Of Natural Light. The Kitchen Has Been Freshly Updated With Painted Cabinets, Backsplash, And Built-In Stainless Appliances. There Is Numerous Amounts Of Storage Space With This Home. Nice Size Walk-In Closets, A Large Storage Closet & Indoor Shop Right Off The Sunroom, As Well As 2 Outdoor Storage Sheds. Upgrades Include: New Windows on West Side of Home & Sunroom, Flooring, Plumbing, Lighting, Ceiling Fans, & Vanities. Don't Miss Out On This Beautiful Home With Open Outdoor Space, Nestled In Such A Desirable Location. Schedule Your Showing Today!

For open house information, contact Jenna Medlock, Chamberlain Realty LLC at 405-300-0543

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-973091)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IyTgI_0cOyDRuB00

513 N Birch Street, Altus, 73521

3 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Immaculate 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Large storage building with electrical. Fenced yard. Nice neighborhood. Close to High School.

For open house information, contact Jill Graumann, Re/Max Property Place at 580-482-3000

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-973862)

Altus News Beat

Altus News Beat

ABOUT

With Altus News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

