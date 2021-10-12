CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mount Sterling, KY

Mt Sterling-curious? These homes are on the market

Mt Sterling Times
Mt Sterling Times
 8 days ago

(Mt Sterling, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Mt Sterling will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TLynz_0cOyDNcV00

105 Brown Street, Mt Sterling, 40353

3 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,222 Square Feet | Built in None

Ready to move in! Completely renovated, move in ready 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath ranch home offering real hardwood freshly refinished floors, spacious bathroom with double walk in shower, freshly repainted walls and ceilings with beautiful ceiling fans/new light fixtures. Open kitchen offers Stove, Fridge, and Dishwasher. Central A/C and furnace is only 7 years old. Freshly stained back porch with fenced in back yard and 21x13 Metal 1 car garage with storage space is a big bonus to this turn key beautiful, hard to find property in a family friendly neighborhood right in town! Call for private showing!

For open house information, contact Natalia Pidgorodetska, Murphy Realty Group at 859-498-1275

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20118144)

See more property details

401 Cedar Court, Winchester, 40391

3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,834 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Welcome to this beautiful RARE FIND in Greenfield subdivision. Walk into an open living area with big vaulted ceilings. This 3 bed 2 full bath offers a first floor master bedroom. Remodeled bathrooms, and a spacious kitchen with all new appliances and new floors. This home offers a corner lot on the edge of a cul-de-sac with a fenced in backyard and an amazing tree line for all the privacy. The patio out back was added this year and is a great start to creating our own backyard oasis.

For open house information, contact Brooke Martin, United Real Estate Lexington KY at 859-800-7355

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20120561)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZIF4K_0cOyDNcV00

305 Jett Drive, Winchester, 40391

3 Beds 2 Baths | $234,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 2019

You don't have to wait for that new construction to be complete because this home is just like new! Completed in 2019, meticulously maintained and added features that make this home extra special! All first floor living with an open floor plan, and not one but TWO outdoor living areas! The back patio and yard are like your private entertaining oasis with endless possibilities!

For open house information, contact Destiny Darby, Keller Williams Greater Lexington at 859-721-2121

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20118566)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o469Q_0cOyDNcV00

6 Village Drive, Winchester, 40391

3 Beds 2 Baths | $194,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,876 Square Feet | Built in 1970

This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home boasts a spacious open floor plan with a newly renovated kitchen complete with granite countertops and a gas range. Looking for a little escape? Take a step outback and enjoy a large fenced in backyard perfect for a summertime bbq or gathering around a cozy fire in the fall. This one won't last long so schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Paul Eads, Woods Realty Group at 859-644-5077

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20121706)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kentucky State
Kentucky Real Estate
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Mount Sterling, KY
Reuters

U.S. readies plan to vaccinate kids ages 5-11 against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday outlined its plan to vaccinate millions of U.S. children ages 5 to 11 as soon as the COVID-19 shot is authorized for them, readying doses and preparing locations ahead of the busy holiday season. Unlike the mass vaccination centers used...
KIDS
NBC News

Voting legislation blocked — again — in Senate as Republicans unite for filibuster

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans filibustered a major voting bill on Wednesday that would allow automatic same-day voter registration and make Election Day a holiday. The 49-51 vote on the procedural motion was short of the 60 needed to advance the legislation to the next stage, marking the second time this year Republicans have prevented a Democratic-backed voting bill from moving forward.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
The Associated Press

Senate report calls for charging Brazil leader over pandemic

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian Senate report recommended Wednesday pursuing crimes against humanity and other charges against President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly bungling Brazil’s response to COVID-19 and contributing to the country having the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll. Sen. Renan Calheiros presented the proposal to a committee of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Mt Sterling Times

Mt Sterling Times

Mt Sterling, KY
68
Followers
512
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mt Sterling Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy