Mt Sterling-curious? These homes are on the market

(Mt Sterling, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Mt Sterling will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

105 Brown Street, Mt Sterling, 40353 3 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,222 Square Feet | Built in None

Ready to move in! Completely renovated, move in ready 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath ranch home offering real hardwood freshly refinished floors, spacious bathroom with double walk in shower, freshly repainted walls and ceilings with beautiful ceiling fans/new light fixtures. Open kitchen offers Stove, Fridge, and Dishwasher. Central A/C and furnace is only 7 years old. Freshly stained back porch with fenced in back yard and 21x13 Metal 1 car garage with storage space is a big bonus to this turn key beautiful, hard to find property in a family friendly neighborhood right in town! Call for private showing!

401 Cedar Court, Winchester, 40391 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,834 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Welcome to this beautiful RARE FIND in Greenfield subdivision. Walk into an open living area with big vaulted ceilings. This 3 bed 2 full bath offers a first floor master bedroom. Remodeled bathrooms, and a spacious kitchen with all new appliances and new floors. This home offers a corner lot on the edge of a cul-de-sac with a fenced in backyard and an amazing tree line for all the privacy. The patio out back was added this year and is a great start to creating our own backyard oasis.

305 Jett Drive, Winchester, 40391 3 Beds 2 Baths | $234,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 2019

You don't have to wait for that new construction to be complete because this home is just like new! Completed in 2019, meticulously maintained and added features that make this home extra special! All first floor living with an open floor plan, and not one but TWO outdoor living areas! The back patio and yard are like your private entertaining oasis with endless possibilities!

6 Village Drive, Winchester, 40391 3 Beds 2 Baths | $194,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,876 Square Feet | Built in 1970

This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home boasts a spacious open floor plan with a newly renovated kitchen complete with granite countertops and a gas range. Looking for a little escape? Take a step outback and enjoy a large fenced in backyard perfect for a summertime bbq or gathering around a cozy fire in the fall. This one won't last long so schedule your showing today!

