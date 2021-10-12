Check out these houses for sale in Mountain Home

(MOUNTAIN HOME, ID) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Mountain Home area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

265 Ne Greystone Loop, Mountain Home, 83647 3 Beds 2 Baths | $392,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,784 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Your search is over with this beautiful north end home built by Liberty. Photos similar - new carpet, vinyl flooring and fresh neutral paint have been added. Inviting entry with hardwood floors. Bright kitchen boasts granite counter tops, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, pantry and hardwood flooring. Spacious bedrooms with a master bedroom that easily accommodates a king size bed and the master bath has dual vanities with granite counter tops, comfy garden tub with separate shower and large walk in closet. Large fenced yard w/automatic sprinklers. Three car garage has plenty of room to store the "toys". Large back yard with room for an RV. Enjoy the close proximity to Legacy Park and nature paths. Quick commute to Mountain Home AFB and Boise. This is a must see!

1375 E 9Th N, Mountain Home, 83647 3 Beds 2 Baths | $360,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,730 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Walking distance to Desert Canyon Golf Course, shopping and Carl Miller Park. Corner fully fenced yard, beautiful mature landscaping, dog run, garden space. Lovely newer vinyl flooring, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets, pantry. Spacious master bedroom, en-suite master bath with dual sinks. 220 power wiring in several places, oversized double garage, newer roof. BTVAI

330 Nw Foster Dr, Mountain Home, 83647 3 Beds 2 Baths | $314,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,366 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Ready for a new owner! Spacious 3 bedroom home with fresh interior paint located on a low traffic street. Master bedroom has attached bathroom with dual vanities and walk-in closet. Kitchen features a raised breakfast bar, corner pantry and comes complete with a refrigerator. Laundry room has a useful folding table and shelf. Vaulted ceiling in the main living room area makes this home feel light and airy. Backyard has a small garden area and tons of room to play. Don't miss this one.

1270 E 5Th N, Mountain Home, 83647 3 Beds 1 Bath | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1976

This charming home has been fully remodeled with love inside and out! Located in a fabulous area of Mountain Home near downtown, parks, restaurants, and freeway. Home features all new texture, trimwork, interior/exterior paint, laminate flooring, carpet, cabinets, sinks, quartz countertops, light fixtures, landscaping, sprinkler system, metal roofing on carport, and more! Backs up to Richard McKenna Montessori School. This home has so much to offer in a fantastic up-and-coming neighborhood!

