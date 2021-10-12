On the hunt for a home in Mineral Wells? These houses are on the market

(Mineral Wells, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Mineral Wells will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

3911 N Hwy 281, Mineral Wells, 76067 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,250,000 | Farm | 2,603 Square Feet | Built in 1994

*** SELLERS SAYS SELL ALL 30 ACRES**** Have you ever dreamed of watching the sunrise or sunset on you own piece of paradise? Look no further this property has it all, 2 story home with dormers, 30 acres a 42 x 42 horse barn with 12 foot overhang and runs for the horses and cows. 32 x 40 shop with electric, fully foamed and insulated with drive-thru doors, and a 50 x 50 equipment shop with RV hookups. Property offers a beautiful cabana area with top of the line outdoor kitchen. Entertaining around the tropical 36 x 18 with 8 foot deep pool with hot tub will be a breeze, and that's just some of the features, seeing is believing, come take a look, you won't be disappointed!

For open house information, contact Terrie Hays, CLARK REAL ESTATE GROUP at 817-458-0402

372 Cattail Lane, Millsap, 76066 3 Beds 2 Baths | $170,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,728 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Enjoy this fenced 4.66 acres residential property that is the last home on a dead-end road. Nice pond and rolling terrain with a few hardwoods on the southern end and around the pond. A 1,728 sq ft double-wide built in 2001 is located close to the entrance with electricity and a septic system. To be sold AS IS WHERE IS.

For open house information, contact Matt McLemore, Mossy Oak Properties of Texas- McLemore Realty Grp at 940-574-4888

619 Sw 10Th Street, Mineral Wells, 76067 3 Beds 2 Baths | $119,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,204 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Check out this fixer-upper that is almost fixed up! Laundry list of items have been completed since the renovation began on this home. Come snag it and put your finishing touches on this almost fully-renovated home. Won't last long!

For open house information, contact Mike Rankin, Fathom Realty, LLC at 888-455-6040

201 Nw 32Nd Street, Mineral Wells, 76067 3 Beds 2 Baths | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,075 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Come home to the peace and tranquility of this well-established neighborhood off the beaten path, yet close enough to the heart of downtown to be there in minutes! This roomy, retro-chic home has nice, fresh updates and is ready to move in immediately. Bedrooms are big, as are two living areas, one open with kitchen and dining area and includes a rock fireplace. Bonus room could be used for office or hobbies. Huge grassy backyard; tall, metal RV carport; and workshop in backyard equipped with electricity and shelves. Roof is two years old. Great area to live in Mineral Wells! Call agent for code to GO AND SHOW!

For open house information, contact Christy Dorr, PREMIER PROPERTIES at 940-325-9555