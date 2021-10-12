These houses are for sale in Rutland

(RUTLAND, VT) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Rutland area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

50 North Street, Proctor, 05765 3 Beds 1 Bath | $129,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,220 Square Feet | Built in 1900

New Price!! Classic 3 Bedroom Colonial home on an oversized half-acre lot! Attractive kitchen, spacious living room with nice light, separate formal dining room, study or office and a full bath comprise the first floor with the three bedrooms above. Detached 2 car garage set down a nice long paved driveway. The knoll setting is well-landscaped and provides plenty of room for gardening or outdoor fun. Great screen porch overlooking the neighborhood and private back deck. Small town living just minutes to the city and within walking distance to a restaurant, country store, town clerk's office and town park.

592 Airport Road, Clarendon, 05759 4 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,655 Square Feet | Built in 1840

Come view this large, 3 to 5 bedrooms, home on almost an acre of pretty land with mountain views. There are peach and apple trees, 6 year old replacement windows and pine floors under the carpets. Close to skiing, the lakes region and the Rutland Airport. With some work a future showpiece can be made. Zoning is commercial and residential. Being sold "As Is".

17 Crescent Street, Rutland City, 05701 5 Beds 2 Baths | $128,800 | Single Family Residence | 2,148 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This two-unit home has decorative corbels accenting the roof, a dormer on the 3rd floor, cedar siding on the upper level, and bold concrete on the ground level. 2 bedrooms on the lower level and 3 bedrooms on the upper level. Both are very spacious with lots of natural light flowing through the windows. A large covered double deck overlooks the level, fenced backyard which is a perfect spot for gardening. This home has plenty of off-street parking. The downstairs unit has a private entrance on the side of the house and upstairs unit has one in the back. There is an additional shared entryway in the front for all the units. The unfinished 3rd floor has lots of potential for additional living space and some work has already been completed including framing in the walls. The basement door is on the exterior. Washer and dryer hook-ups are located in each apartment. This could be used as a multi-generational home or an income producing property. Conveniently located along the bus route and close to Pine Hill Park.

126 Weaver Hill Road, Plymouth, 05056 2 Beds 2 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,432 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Welcome to Weaver Hill. Come see this lovely home that has been owned by the same family for over 30 years. This country home boasts privacy and seclusion while still being accessible to all local amenities. Centrally located for outdoor recreation - just 3 minutes to Echo Lake, 10 minutes to Okemo and 20 minutes to Killington. The upper level interior features a bright sun space and open living/dining/kitchen, two bedrooms, a 3/4 bathroom and a deck overlooking the yard. The lower level is open and would make a great game/family room, or it could be converted back to bedrooms. The lower level walks through an additional large sunspace to a lovely stone patio with multi-level gardens and a fireplace. This 10 acre lot has been subdivided into two 5-acre parcels - keep both for yourself, sell one, or put a cottage on it. With multiple outbuildings to store all your toys, including a 4-bay heated garage with workshop above and separate heated office space, the possibilities are endless! Come take a look for yourself.

