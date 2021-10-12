These houses are for sale in Alexander City

(ALEXANDER CITY, AL) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

1173-A Temple Cir, Alexander City, 35010 3 Beds 2 Baths | $67,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,160 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Brick patio home with metal roof and fenced yard yard. Great investment. Ready to update, call to see today!

For open house information, contact Bill Whatley, First Realty at 256-234-5163

1985 Elkahatchee Road, Alexander City, 35010 2 Beds 1 Bath | $35,000 | Single Family Residence | 754 Square Feet | Built in 1942

First time buyers and investors. Priced for super-quick sell. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home has 4 year new metal roof, 1 year new electrical service, new flooring in most every room and cabinets are newer. Has rented for $450 per month in the past. Seller retiring from rental business. Large front and rear yard. storage room on rear of home. Cash or Conventional Loans only. Sold ''as is''.

For open house information, contact TONY GOSS, REALTYSOUTH AUBURN-LAKE MARTIN at 334-466-2980

348 Village Loop, Dadeville, 36853 4 Beds 4 Baths | $749,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,258 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction Home Proposed to start Summer 2021. Enjoy all the amenities of The Simple Life at the Village: pool, boat ramp, and boat storage, just to name a few!

For open house information, contact TRICIA YOUNG, THREE SIXTY LAKE MARTIN at 256-827-5253

48 Pinecrest Cove, Jacksons Gap, 36861 2 Beds 0 Bath | $449,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,422 Square Feet | Built in 1960

A small slice of heaven on Lake Martin! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath cabin has recently been updated. Big open great room with fireplace and beautiful view of the lake. Large master bedroom ensuite with walk in tile shower. All kitchen and baths recently updated. Lakeside deck and boat slip. Detached garage and large covered boat or RV carport. Amazing Sunsets! Close to Bay Pine Marina and public boat launch. Just 9 mins off Hwy 280. Making this lake home convenient to Auburn, Birmingham and Georgia. Sellers are motivated!! Bring an offer!

For open house information, contact Rhonda Jaye, Lake Martin Realty - Dadeville at 256-825-9092