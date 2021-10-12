CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alexander City, AL

These houses are for sale in Alexander City

Alexander City Dispatch
Alexander City Dispatch
 8 days ago

(ALEXANDER CITY, AL) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Check out these listings from around the Alexander City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kJKcS_0cOyD33E00

1173-A Temple Cir, Alexander City, 35010

3 Beds 2 Baths | $67,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,160 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Brick patio home with metal roof and fenced yard yard. Great investment. Ready to update, call to see today!

For open house information, contact Bill Whatley, First Realty at 256-234-5163

Copyright © 2021 Lake Martin Area Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LMAARAL-21-480)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iiKYo_0cOyD33E00

1985 Elkahatchee Road, Alexander City, 35010

2 Beds 1 Bath | $35,000 | Single Family Residence | 754 Square Feet | Built in 1942

First time buyers and investors. Priced for super-quick sell. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home has 4 year new metal roof, 1 year new electrical service, new flooring in most every room and cabinets are newer. Has rented for $450 per month in the past. Seller retiring from rental business. Large front and rear yard. storage room on rear of home. Cash or Conventional Loans only. Sold ''as is''.

For open house information, contact TONY GOSS, REALTYSOUTH AUBURN-LAKE MARTIN at 334-466-2980

Copyright © 2021 Lee County Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LCARAL-153739)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cJANX_0cOyD33E00

348 Village Loop, Dadeville, 36853

4 Beds 4 Baths | $749,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,258 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction Home Proposed to start Summer 2021. Enjoy all the amenities of The Simple Life at the Village: pool, boat ramp, and boat storage, just to name a few!

For open house information, contact TRICIA YOUNG, THREE SIXTY LAKE MARTIN at 256-827-5253

Copyright © 2021 Lee County Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LCARAL-152031)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a5rkT_0cOyD33E00

48 Pinecrest Cove, Jacksons Gap, 36861

2 Beds 0 Bath | $449,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,422 Square Feet | Built in 1960

A small slice of heaven on Lake Martin! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath cabin has recently been updated. Big open great room with fireplace and beautiful view of the lake. Large master bedroom ensuite with walk in tile shower. All kitchen and baths recently updated. Lakeside deck and boat slip. Detached garage and large covered boat or RV carport. Amazing Sunsets! Close to Bay Pine Marina and public boat launch. Just 9 mins off Hwy 280. Making this lake home convenient to Auburn, Birmingham and Georgia. Sellers are motivated!! Bring an offer!

For open house information, contact Rhonda Jaye, Lake Martin Realty - Dadeville at 256-825-9092

Copyright © 2021 Lake Martin Area Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LMAARAL-21-1014)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alexander City, AL
Business
State
Georgia State
Alabama State
Alabama Real Estate
City
Alexander City, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Business
Reuters

U.S. readies plan to vaccinate kids ages 5-11 against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday outlined its plan to vaccinate millions of U.S. children ages 5 to 11 as soon as the COVID-19 shot is authorized for them, readying doses and preparing locations ahead of the busy holiday season. Unlike the mass vaccination centers used...
KIDS
NBC News

Voting legislation blocked — again — in Senate as Republicans unite for filibuster

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans filibustered a major voting bill on Wednesday that would allow automatic same-day voter registration and make Election Day a holiday. The 49-51 vote on the procedural motion was short of the 60 needed to advance the legislation to the next stage, marking the second time this year Republicans have prevented a Democratic-backed voting bill from moving forward.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham City#Open House#Financial Advisors#Lake Martin#Americans#First Realty#The Simple Life
The Associated Press

Senate report calls for charging Brazil leader over pandemic

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian Senate report recommended Wednesday pursuing crimes against humanity and other charges against President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly bungling Brazil’s response to COVID-19 and contributing to the country having the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll. Sen. Renan Calheiros presented the proposal to a committee of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Alexander City Dispatch

Alexander City Dispatch

Alexander City, AL
193
Followers
515
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

With Alexander City Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy