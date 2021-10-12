CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pampa, TX

Homes for sale in Pampa: New listings

 8 days ago

(PAMPA, TX) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Check out these listings from around the Pampa area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NRvkj_0cOyD0P300

1120 Garland St, Pampa, 79065

3 Beds 1 Bath | $45,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,143 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Centrally located in Pampa. Frame 1940's home. Many possibilites - Sold ''AS-IS''. Large lot.

For open house information, contact Joyce Trigg, Real Estate Concepts at 806-273-5557

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-4432)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WCKzQ_0cOyD0P300

720 W Somerville St, Pampa, 79065

3 Beds 1 Bath | $41,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,610 Square Feet | Built in None

3 bed 1 bath, roof 5yrs, partial rewire. Has 2 car garage. House in a fixer upper.

For open house information, contact Gary L Winton, Century 21 Boston Company at 806-654-3776

Copyright © 2021 Pampa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PBRTX-21-12873)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Yiaj_0cOyD0P300

8618 County Rd 4, Pampa, 79065

3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,094 Square Feet | Built in None

Country Living at its finest! If you love to entertain this is the home for you! 3 bedroom/2 bath home is located just outside the city limits on 5 acres and features a remarkable covered indoor/outdoor back patio with a fireplace and bar for entertaining guests, a fenced in backyard with a 30-foot pool and concrete lounging area, an 8-foot privacy fence, and a newer 30x50 insulated shop, as well as two other storage buildings and mature trees and landscaping. Not only can you entertain outside, but on cold winter days this home also offers open concept, living area with a wood burning fireplace(s) that is open to the dining room and the completely update kitchen gives you the ability to see your guest in all angles. Home also has a very spacious den. Updates throughout the home

For open house information, contact Candilynn McCormick, RE/MAX Hometown at 806-665-7355

Copyright © 2021 Pampa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PBRTX-21-12874)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AfeKs_0cOyD0P300

2209 N Beech Ln, Pampa, 79065

4 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,966 Square Feet | Built in None

This is a Fannie Mae HomePath Property!The property features 4 bedrooms 2 bathroms large entry, central heat and air. All new paint on exterior and interior, new flooring,new appliances. The property also has a covered patio that is great for entertaining.

For open house information, contact Paul D French, French & Company REALTORS at 806-356-9908

Copyright © 2021 Pampa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PBRTX-21-12664)

IN THIS ARTICLE
Pampa, TX
ABOUT

With Pampa Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

