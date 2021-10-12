Check out these homes for sale in Walterboro now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walterboro, SC

 8 days ago

(Walterboro, SC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Walterboro will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xqcze_0cOyCzTI00

902 Phillips Road, Walterboro, 29488

2 Beds 1 Bath | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,069 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Cute, Affordable, Conveniently located; This Brick ranch is waiting for you! Large yard in both front and back. Storage and covered parking areas at the rear of property for all of your outside things. The home features 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom just off of the living area. Enjoy extra storage with the 2 linen closets in the hall. Flex area with large bay window gives you plenty of options for more living space! The Roof has been updated to metal in recent years. A lot has already been done in this house and is move in ready! However a little cosmetic TLC could make it even more adorable! The low maintenance brick is always nice to have! Local schools just down the rd. Just a few mins drive to all the town of Walterboro has to offer. 45 mins to Charleston, 1 hour to Savannah

For open house information, contact Melissa Beach, Cole & Associates Inc. at 843-549-6611

Copyright © 2021 Charleston Trident Association of REALTORS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18VJiD_0cOyCzTI00

526 Smoak Rd, Walterboro, 29488

4 Beds 3 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,300 Square Feet | Built in 1975

This inviting and unique home is situated on a large 2.2-acre lot in a quiet area. You'll notice great curb-appeal and mature vineyards. The home features a new red metal roof. The front porch welcomes you home. As you enter, you're greeted by a spacious floor plan, with a great flow for entertaining and everyday living. The formal dining room will be perfect for dinners with family and friends. Enjoy cool evenings in front of the cozy oversized fireplace, in the family room. The custom kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet and counter space, and a pantry for additional storage. The large custom laundry room makes doing laundry a breeze! The spacious first-floor master bedroom features a walk-in closet and a private en suite bathroom.

For open house information, contact Jeff Cook, Jeff Cook Real Estate LLC at 843-225-2002

Copyright © 2021 Charleston Trident Association of REALTORS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0injnX_0cOyCzTI00

1108 Poplar Street, Walterboro, 29488

3 Beds 1 Bath | $129,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Great Starter Home! This brick ranch home has a metal roof and offers 1,248 Sq. Ft, 3 bedrooms with wood floors, 1 bath, eat-in kitchen, living room and a bonus room. Located just minutes to Downtown Walterboro, shopping, area schools, hospital, play parks, etc. PLEASE NOTE: the carport does not convey with the sale of the house. A portion of tax map 1641000103, Lot 320 and the house is what is being sold. Home is being sold as is. Priced to sell!! Come take a look!

For open house information, contact Robin Harrison, Carolina Homes & Land Realty, LLC at 843-539-4444

Copyright © 2021 Charleston Trident Association of REALTORS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dzNr1_0cOyCzTI00

3013 Hudson Mill Road, Ruffin, 29475

4 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Nothing finer than country living! You can find that here, on this beautiful 2 acre piece of land surrounded by wooded acres, pastures, and paved country roads. While having everything that the town of Walterboro offers just an 8 minute drive down the road. This cottage was extensively renovated in 2019, including an addition. Providing 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. This adorable home marries the charm of days gone by with clean and updated! Spacious Owners suite with large closet and full bathroom. 2 other bedrooms and a flex room give plenty of sleeping quarters. Cozy up in the living room for a good movie.... and whip up dinner in the remodeled kitchen. Southern front porches are for swinging, and good conversation.. enjoy the view while you do so. Huge mature trees adorn this home

For open house information, contact Melissa Beach, Cole & Associates Inc. at 843-549-6611

Copyright © 2021 Charleston Trident Association of REALTORS.

Community Policy