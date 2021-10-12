CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Liverpool, OH

Homes for sale in East Liverpool: New listings

East Liverpool Updates
East Liverpool Updates
 8 days ago

(EAST LIVERPOOL, OH) If you’re on the house-hunt in the East Liverpool area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re East Liverpool-curious, take a look at these listings today:

81 Braddock Lane, Chester, 26034

2 Beds 1 Bath | $39,900 | Single Family Residence | 665 Square Feet | Built in 1950

HANDYMAN WANTED! 2 bedroom fixer upper situated on approximately 1/2 acre (67x337) in Chester. Hardwood flooring and 2 car garage. If you're handy and creative, call to see this one today!

For open house information, contact Jessica L Alrutz-Speer, JJ Guida Airport Realty at 304-748-2543

727 Garner Ave, East Liverpool, 43920

2 Beds 1 Bath | $29,900 | Single Family Residence | 784 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Come enjoy this two bedroom home on a quiet street. of street parking and a nice size lot

For open house information, contact Christopher L Williams, River Valley Realty at 330-385-2288

170 Ravine St, East Liverpool, 43920

2 Beds 1 Bath | $15,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 1924

Great Investment property in East Liverpool. Call today for a showing. Property being sold as is

For open house information, contact Lori Hooper, Cedar One Realty at 330-932-0895

410 Fourteenth St, Wellsville, 43968

3 Beds 1 Bath | $12,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,426 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Three bedroom, one bath, two story home in Wellsville. Home sits on level lot.

For open house information, contact Carolyn A Turnbull, Gary W. Cain Realty & Auctioneers, LLC at 740-266-2246

