House-hunt Pikeville: What’s on the market

126 South Elm Street, Pikeville, 41501 5 Beds 3 Baths | $330,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,308 Square Feet | Built in 1938

Downtown living with truly unique configuration opportunities. You could have 5-6 bedrooms, or 5 bedrooms and closet room (current configuration), or 3 bedrooms and 3 offices, or 5 bedrooms and a play room. Considering all the bedrooms buyer might consider this as an investment for rentals. The possibilities are endless! There is new carpet with hardwood underneath. Remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, newer gutters. 2 parking spaces behind fence, and 2 off street parking spaces in front of the fence. Entire back and right side surrounded by fencing-no grass to mow. Short walk to the hospital, college, the park, and downtown.

111 Blair St, Pikeville, 41501 4 Beds 3 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,606 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Log home with open rafters in living room and a large fireplace, with a balcony at top of stairs. There is a brick add-on to the left with [2 1/2] floors. The home has [4] bedrooms and [3] baths.

9700 Kentucky Route 122, Mcdowell, 41647 3 Beds 1 Bath | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1960

INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY!! Two fixer-upper homes on 15 acres, 1 acre flat. Potential to be flipped to rental properties or clear property and build a business. This property is conveniently located between the McDowell ARH Hospital and the Floyd County Judicial Center. You could easily build you own home or business right in this spot. There is so much potential in this area with great access to main roads. Call today for an appointment! This would need to be a Cash Sale or Conventional Loan.

228 Church Road, Harold, 41635 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,600 Square Feet | Built in 1111

Live & Work here! This remarkable property has good visibility from US 23 at Harold KY. Included in the sale is a large block commercial building with the main level having a large open area with hardwood flooring, kitchen, bath, storage area. The lower level on this building is finished as living space with 3 bedrooms, living, den, bath and adjoining room with tub, kitchen, laundry. Covered porches are at the main entrance plus the lower level; yard on side or could use as additional parking. There is a 2014 Cavalier 16'x48' doublewide included which has 3 BR, 2 baths, living and kitchen, front porch, central heat/air. As is.

