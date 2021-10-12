CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pikeville, KY

House-hunt Pikeville: What’s on the market

Pikeville News Beat
Pikeville News Beat
 8 days ago

(PIKEVILLE, KY) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Pikeville area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Check out these listings from around the Pikeville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wISDC_0cOyCxhq00

126 South Elm Street, Pikeville, 41501

5 Beds 3 Baths | $330,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,308 Square Feet | Built in 1938

Downtown living with truly unique configuration opportunities. You could have 5-6 bedrooms, or 5 bedrooms and closet room (current configuration), or 3 bedrooms and 3 offices, or 5 bedrooms and a play room. Considering all the bedrooms buyer might consider this as an investment for rentals. The possibilities are endless! There is new carpet with hardwood underneath. Remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, newer gutters. 2 parking spaces behind fence, and 2 off street parking spaces in front of the fence. Entire back and right side surrounded by fencing-no grass to mow. Short walk to the hospital, college, the park, and downtown.

For open house information, contact Teresa Trivett, Cornerstone Real Estate Group, LLC at 606-899-8300

Copyright © 2021 Eastern Kentucky Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EKTARKY-115898)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mXpEp_0cOyCxhq00

111 Blair St, Pikeville, 41501

4 Beds 3 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,606 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Log home with open rafters in living room and a large fireplace, with a balcony at top of stairs. There is a brick add-on to the left with [2 1/2] floors. The home has [4] bedrooms and [3] baths.

For open house information, contact J.B. Gilliam, Gilliam Realty & Appraisal at 606-432-9144

Copyright © 2021 Eastern Kentucky Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EKTARKY-114992)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HAp7R_0cOyCxhq00

9700 Kentucky Route 122, Mcdowell, 41647

3 Beds 1 Bath | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1960

INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY!! Two fixer-upper homes on 15 acres, 1 acre flat. Potential to be flipped to rental properties or clear property and build a business. This property is conveniently located between the McDowell ARH Hospital and the Floyd County Judicial Center. You could easily build you own home or business right in this spot. There is so much potential in this area with great access to main roads. Call today for an appointment! This would need to be a Cash Sale or Conventional Loan.

For open house information, contact Renee DeWitt, Destination Realty, LLC at 833-319-0676

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11021867)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vDK7j_0cOyCxhq00

228 Church Road, Harold, 41635

3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,600 Square Feet | Built in 1111

Live & Work here! This remarkable property has good visibility from US 23 at Harold KY. Included in the sale is a large block commercial building with the main level having a large open area with hardwood flooring, kitchen, bath, storage area. The lower level on this building is finished as living space with 3 bedrooms, living, den, bath and adjoining room with tub, kitchen, laundry. Covered porches are at the main entrance plus the lower level; yard on side or could use as additional parking. There is a 2014 Cavalier 16'x48' doublewide included which has 3 BR, 2 baths, living and kitchen, front porch, central heat/air. As is.

For open house information, contact Patrina Compton, Valley Agency, Inc. at 606-478-7100

Copyright © 2021 Eastern Kentucky Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EKTARKY-115661)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kentucky State
Kentucky Real Estate
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Pikeville, KY
Pikeville, KY
Business
Reuters

U.S. readies plan to vaccinate kids ages 5-11 against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday outlined its plan to vaccinate millions of U.S. children ages 5 to 11 as soon as the COVID-19 shot is authorized for them, readying doses and preparing locations ahead of the busy holiday season. Unlike the mass vaccination centers used...
KIDS
NBC News

Voting legislation blocked — again — in Senate as Republicans unite for filibuster

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans filibustered a major voting bill on Wednesday that would allow automatic same-day voter registration and make Election Day a holiday. The 49-51 vote on the procedural motion was short of the 60 needed to advance the legislation to the next stage, marking the second time this year Republicans have prevented a Democratic-backed voting bill from moving forward.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Commercial Building#House#Americans#Llc
The Associated Press

Senate report calls for charging Brazil leader over pandemic

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian Senate report recommended Wednesday pursuing crimes against humanity and other charges against President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly bungling Brazil’s response to COVID-19 and contributing to the country having the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll. Sen. Renan Calheiros presented the proposal to a committee of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Pikeville News Beat

Pikeville News Beat

Pikeville, KY
331
Followers
535
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pikeville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy