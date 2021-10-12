Check out these houses for sale in Radford

(RADFORD, VA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

If you’re Radford-curious, take a look at these listings today:

545 Freedom Viaduct, Christiansburg, 24073 3 Beds 2 Baths | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Here is your Chance to Own a House with tons of sweat Equity. This 3 Level Home is Priced over 100,000 Under the Tax Assessment. This Home has alot of open space. The home has a 2 Car Garage Under neath and a Paved Driveway. Come check out this Home Today, it wont last Long.... The Home is Being Sold AS/IS with the Seller Making no Repairs....

For open house information, contact Benny Hagy, RE/MAX 8 - Blacksburg at 540-552-8855

308 Roanoke Street, Christiansburg, 24073 4 Beds 2 Baths | $188,780 | Single Family Residence | 2,212 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Come take a look at the historical charm of this home. Located on a corner lot in the town limits of Christiansburg. The possibilities are many for this property. Zoned commercial so you could buy it to run your existing business or start a new one. With a few updates you could make it your next home. Owners just installed a new roof. 4 bedrooms and 2 baths will allow everyone a space of their own. Bring your ideas and dreams and take a look at all this home has to offer. Bonus storage building for a workshop or gardening nook.

For open house information, contact Scott Bunn, RE/MAX 8 The Scott Bunn Division at 540-818-5383

5765 Riner Drive, Dublin, 24084 3 Beds 1 Bath | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Extra clean ranch in a great location. move in ready. Very convenient to Volvo, Radford University, Fenced in back yard. Clean dry basement inside & outside entrance. Roof new 2 years ago.

For open house information, contact Edward Gallimore, UC/Blue Ridge Land - Cburg at 540-382-0271

8133 River Course Drive, Radford, 24141 4 Beds 4 Baths | $565,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,160 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Come see this Signature Home in the scenic golf community of Heron’s Landing only minutes away from Blacksburg, Virginia Tech and Radford U. The flowing floor plan is perfect for entertaining. The main floor offers a formal sitting room, large dining room, family room with fireplace, and eat- in- kitchen. Venture upstairs to 3 large bedrooms as well as the magnificent master suite that includes a luxurious seating area. The finished basement offers a cozy family room, along with a mother-in-law suite with kitchen, den, and full bathroom. The large, flat yard is walking distance to the community pool. Having been freshly painted, the home is move in ready.

For open house information, contact Amy Hudson, RE/MAX 8 - Blacksburg at 540-552-8855