Brookhaven, MS

Top homes for sale in Brookhaven

Brookhaven News Beat
Brookhaven News Beat
 8 days ago

(Brookhaven, MS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Brookhaven will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bw1Tt_0cOyCu3f00

988 South First Street, Brookhaven, 39601

2 Beds 1 Bath | $29,000 | Single Family Residence | 816 Square Feet | Built in 1955

MULTI-PURPOSE USE PROPERTY: Just under 1 acre and just over 1 mile from the Lincoln County Courthouse zoned 2 Family Residential surrounded by C-2 Commercial. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath cottage could be used as residential property or easily re-zoned for C-2 Commercial use as all adjacent property is zoned accordingly. You decide how this property would best fit your needs and we are happy to assist you either way.

For open house information, contact Stephany Smith, Betsy Smith Properties at 601-833-6305



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GUiab_0cOyCu3f00

943 Hog Chain, Brookhaven, 39601

3 Beds 1 Bath | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,210 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Looking for a great starter home just outside the city limits? This low maintenance, move in ready home could be the perfect one for you. It has recently been updated with wood floors throughout most of the house and fresh paint inside and out. Sitting on 1 acre, you have plenty elbow room to partake in an endless list of outdoor activities. Don't miss your chance at this one and call today for a showing.

For open house information, contact Zachary Smith, Betsy Smith Properties at 601-833-6305



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KTHXK_0cOyCu3f00

1535 Holly Trail Se, Brookhaven, 39601

3 Beds 3 Baths | $277,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,768 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Very nice home. 9' ceilings, wood floors, wide crown molding. Great location. This home is going to make some family a great place to raise children. Lots of room awaits. Numerous fruit trees are located on the property.

For open house information, contact Jeff King, Abide Real Estate Services, PLLC at 601-874-5802



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03YYRX_0cOyCu3f00

3493 Fair River Dr. Ne, Brookhaven, 39601

3 Beds 2 Baths | $109,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,435 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Located on Fair River Drive this 3 bedroom 2 bath 1435 sq ft brick ranch home sits on .63 of an acre...only 1 mile north of Highway 84 giving easy access for commuters. Kitchen has wood cabinets with dark countertops...a handsome combination while passing through to an informal gathering space. Both front and back covered decks offer country living at its best. Great side yard with plenty of shade for those hot afternoon summers. With a little TLC this home would cozy right on up and be a great place to start a family of your own. Would also be a great chance for our DIY couples to get a start at some of the visions you have always dreamed of.

For open house information, contact Sydney Wilson, Betsy Smith Properties at 601-833-6305



ABOUT

With Brookhaven News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

