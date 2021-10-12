House-hunt Bainbridge: What’s on the market

(BAINBRIDGE, GA) Looking for a house in Bainbridge? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

1103 Evans Street, Bainbridge, 39819 2 Beds 1 Bath | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Very efficient 2br/1ba home that's right in the middle of town. New flooring and paint. Close to restaurants, hospital/medical care, and everything else Bainbridge has to offer.

1209 Tallahassee Hwy, Bainbridge, 39819 3 Beds 2 Baths | $109,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,553 Square Feet | Built in 1956

A LITTLE POWER, A LITTLE PAINTand this new listing will sparkle. Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick home is in a great location, convenient to churches and shopping. This home features hardwood floors, living and dining room combo, fireplace with gas logs, single carport, nice large lot. Call to view this property. Home being Sold As Is.

171 Riverchase Drive, Bainbridge, 39819 5 Beds 3 Baths | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,650 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Don't miss this 5 bedroom home in the wonderful Riverchase Subdivision. The house features an open floor plan in the living, dining, and kitchen areas. There's a spacious bedroom/bonus room just off of the kitchen/dining/living area. The kitchen was updated in 2020 and offers maple countertops, island with seating area, stainless appliances, double oven range, and plenty of cabinet space. The master bedroom features a spacious walk-in closet and bath with double vanities and shower. The back deck is attached to a screened room that's great for grilling and gathering with friends and family. The back yard is enclosed with a wooden privacy fence. There's also a storage shed and detached 24'x26' two car garage/shop. The home is wired to accept generator power. For safety, there are motion lights around the eave of the home. The home is in a walkable neighborhood that's convenient to the Flint River, Bainbridge Country Club, recreational facilities, and within close proximity to all that Bainbridge has to offer.

168 Douglas Pointe Drive, Bainbridge, 39819 4 Beds 3 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,634 Square Feet | Built in 1998

168 Douglas Pointe Dr, Bainbridge. Remodeled and updated in 2018 - 4182 sqft 4 bedroom 3 bath with bonus 452 sqft. heated and cooled loft/gameroom. The home has a true Master Suite with his and hers walk in closets, laundry room and on suite master bath with separate soaker tub and walk-in tile shower and access door to back porch/pool area. 25 x 31 Workshop and 28x36 covered boat/RV storage. Pool w/ screened enclosure that covers back porch and grill area with commercial vent hood. Be sure to view the 360 virtual tour!

