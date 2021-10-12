CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bainbridge, GA

House-hunt Bainbridge: What’s on the market

Bainbridge Digest
Bainbridge Digest
 8 days ago

(BAINBRIDGE, GA) Looking for a house in Bainbridge? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

If you’re Bainbridge-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qjwSf_0cOyCtAw00

1103 Evans Street, Bainbridge, 39819

2 Beds 1 Bath | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Very efficient 2br/1ba home that's right in the middle of town. New flooring and paint. Close to restaurants, hospital/medical care, and everything else Bainbridge has to offer.

For open house information, contact Rollins Miller, Premier Group Realty at 229-246-9837

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Georgia Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWGABR-9963)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q5p1x_0cOyCtAw00

1209 Tallahassee Hwy, Bainbridge, 39819

3 Beds 2 Baths | $109,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,553 Square Feet | Built in 1956

A LITTLE POWER, A LITTLE PAINTand this new listing will sparkle. Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick home is in a great location, convenient to churches and shopping. This home features hardwood floors, living and dining room combo, fireplace with gas logs, single carport, nice large lot. Call to view this property. Home being Sold As Is.

For open house information, contact Gail Long, Premier Group Realty at 229-246-9837

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Georgia Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWGABR-10154)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nN3d2_0cOyCtAw00

171 Riverchase Drive, Bainbridge, 39819

5 Beds 3 Baths | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,650 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Don't miss this 5 bedroom home in the wonderful Riverchase Subdivision. The house features an open floor plan in the living, dining, and kitchen areas. There's a spacious bedroom/bonus room just off of the kitchen/dining/living area. The kitchen was updated in 2020 and offers maple countertops, island with seating area, stainless appliances, double oven range, and plenty of cabinet space. The master bedroom features a spacious walk-in closet and bath with double vanities and shower. The back deck is attached to a screened room that's great for grilling and gathering with friends and family. The back yard is enclosed with a wooden privacy fence. There's also a storage shed and detached 24'x26' two car garage/shop. The home is wired to accept generator power. For safety, there are motion lights around the eave of the home. The home is in a walkable neighborhood that's convenient to the Flint River, Bainbridge Country Club, recreational facilities, and within close proximity to all that Bainbridge has to offer.

For open house information, contact Rollins Miller, Premier Group Realty at 229-246-9837

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Georgia Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWGABR-10115)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y6pvZ_0cOyCtAw00

168 Douglas Pointe Drive, Bainbridge, 39819

4 Beds 3 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,634 Square Feet | Built in 1998

168 Douglas Pointe Dr, Bainbridge. Remodeled and updated in 2018 - 4182 sqft 4 bedroom 3 bath with bonus 452 sqft. heated and cooled loft/gameroom. The home has a true Master Suite with his and hers walk in closets, laundry room and on suite master bath with separate soaker tub and walk-in tile shower and access door to back porch/pool area. 25 x 31 Workshop and 28x36 covered boat/RV storage. Pool w/ screened enclosure that covers back porch and grill area with commercial vent hood. Be sure to view the 360 virtual tour!

For open house information, contact Mills Brock, 3 Rivers Realty at 229-416-6136

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Georgia Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWGABR-10048)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
City
Bainbridge, GA
Bainbridge, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
Reuters

U.S. readies plan to vaccinate kids ages 5-11 against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday outlined its plan to vaccinate millions of U.S. children ages 5 to 11 as soon as the COVID-19 shot is authorized for them, readying doses and preparing locations ahead of the busy holiday season. Unlike the mass vaccination centers used...
KIDS
NBC News

Voting legislation blocked — again — in Senate as Republicans unite for filibuster

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans filibustered a major voting bill on Wednesday that would allow automatic same-day voter registration and make Election Day a holiday. The 49-51 vote on the procedural motion was short of the 60 needed to advance the legislation to the next stage, marking the second time this year Republicans have prevented a Democratic-backed voting bill from moving forward.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Grilling#House#Ga#Premier Group Realty#X26
The Associated Press

Senate report calls for charging Brazil leader over pandemic

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian Senate report recommended Wednesday pursuing crimes against humanity and other charges against President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly bungling Brazil’s response to COVID-19 and contributing to the country having the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll. Sen. Renan Calheiros presented the proposal to a committee of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Bainbridge Digest

Bainbridge Digest

Bainbridge, GA
226
Followers
508
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bainbridge Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy