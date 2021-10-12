CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cricketer Pat Cummins and fiancée Becky Boston are 'besotted' after welcoming a baby boy together

By Demeter Stamell
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 9 days ago

Pat Cummins and Becky Boston have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.

The 28-year-old cricketer and his fiancée took to their respective Instagram pages on Tuesday to announce the birth of their son, Albie.

'Albie Boston Cummins. On Friday, Becky and I welcomed our gorgeous boy Albie into the world,' wrote Pat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QXeyQ_0cOyCmF500
Proud new dad: Pat Cummins (pictured) and Becky Boston have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy

He added: 'We couldn't be more besotted.'

Becky, 30, shared a similar message and also wrote: 'We love you so much my darling boy'.

Both Pat and Becky included a heartfelt video capturing their journey to becoming first-time parents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xrJd7_0cOyCmF500
New addition: The 28-year-old cricketer and his fiancée took to their respective Instagram pages on Tuesday to announce the birth of their son, Albie
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36TE4J_0cOyCmF500
Baby on board: Becky Boston (pictured) shared a similar message and also wrote: 'We love you so much my darling boy'

The video starts with Becky telling a thrilled Pat she's pregnant, before documenting her growing baby bump, scans, and eventual arrival at the hospital to give birth.

Becky announced she was expecting in a post on Instagram back in April, sharing a photo of herself cradling her emerging baby bump.

'I can't hide this happiness any longer!! Baby Boston Cummins will be joining us in Spring. We are SO excited to meet you!!!' she captioned the post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Trmco_0cOyCmF500
Bumping along: Both Pat and Becky included a heartfelt video capturing their journey to becoming first-time parents

The couple was supposed to marry in April, but had to postpone their wedding because of the coronavirus pandemic.

'Today was supposed to be our wedding day,' Becky wrote on Instagram on April 1, tagging Pat in the post.

'Instead, I realised that I've never been happier, I've never loved, or appreciated you more. Here's to the future & to happy endings'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z3Pi6_0cOyCmF500
Engaged: The couple was supposed to marry in April, but had to postpone their wedding because of the coronavirus pandemic

