These houses are for sale in Defuniak Springs

444 Holley King Road, Defuniak Springs, 32433 1 Bed 2 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,859 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Cash as-is sale. 2.59 Acres fronting King Lake with 120 waterfront feet. Property consistes of 3 buildings. The first is the primary residence overlooking the Lake. It is a 1 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, 1140 sq ft home. Construction is Hardy siding shakes. Home features a large kitchen/ great room area. All stainless appliances. Focal paoint is a large stone fireplace. Home includes 3 sets of pocket doors. Beautiful plank floating floors throughout. Master bedroom has 5 separate closets. Spacious bath features a walk in shower. Bed is a Murphy Bed and attached to the floor. French doors open to the 10x40 screened porch overlooking the Lake. Windows across the back side of the home to enjoy all of the lakeviews. Personal Dock on the property. Also included is a 2 bdrm, 1 bath house. With some

For open house information, contact Sally R Merrifield, Merrifield & Pilcher Realty at 850-892-9650

960 Long Road, Defuniak Springs, 32433 6 Beds 4 Baths | $469,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,263 Square Feet | Built in 2007

LOOKING FOR A TON OF ROOM FOR YOUR FAMILY? THIS HOME OFFERS 4263 HEATED AND COOLED SQFT, 6 BR AND A 1562 DETACHED GARAGE. HOME OFFERS A GREAT LARGE OPEN FOYER OFF THE COVERED FRONT PORCH AS YOU ENTER THE HOME. HOME WAS CUSTOM BUILT AND OFFERS A GREAT OFFICE, FORMAL DINING AS WELL AS A LARGE KITCHEN WITH TONS OF CABINETS, GREAT APPLIANCES CONVEY ALL OPEN TO THE LIVING ROOM AND CONNECTS TO A GREAT BREAKFAST AREA. HOME HAS 2 BRS AND FULL BATH DOWN ONE HALLWAY ALONG WITH LAUNDRY, MASTER SUITE AND ADDITIONAL BR IS LOCATED ON AN ADDITIONAL HALLWAY THAT GIVES TONS OF PRIVACY. UPSTAIRS OFFERS A LARGE FAMILY ROOM ALONG WITH TONS OF STORAGE AND 2 ADDITIONAL BRS AND HALF BATH. INGROUND POOL, FENCED YARD, COVERED CARPORT. ALL THE ITEMS ON YOUR CHECK LIST.

For open house information, contact Christa V Merrifield, Merrifield & Pilcher Realty at 850-892-9650

55 Carlan Court, Defuniak Springs, 32433 3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,324 Square Feet | Built in 2010

'CURRENTLY UNDER CONTRACT, SELLER ACCEPTING BACKUP OFFERS' This cedar house built in 2010 has a great view of King's Lake on a dead end street, not far off Hwy 331. It offers 3 bedrooms, two bathrooms, fenced back yard for pets and kids, 2-car garage and a back patio with a good view of the lake. The kitchen has granite counter tops, a deep stainless steel sink, breakfast bar, double electric oven, microwave oven above the stove, and a 4- door refrigerator, all stainless steel. Both bathrooms have a ceramic bowl sink, and the guest bathroom has a shower/tub combo. The master bath features a big walk-in tile shower with a bench seat for the lady of the house. The large master bedroom has a spacious walk-in closet. Across the lake is a boat launch and King's Lake RV Resort. C

For open house information, contact Harvey Bruce Webb, Counts Real Estate Group at 850-248-3615

2196 Spring Lake Road, Defuniak Springs, 32433 2 Beds 2 Baths | $695,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,450 Square Feet | Built in 2020

JUST REDUCED! Quintessential lakefront cottage that will provide you and your family a relaxing weekend getaway. The design, finishes, and structural integrity of this quaint and charming new construction is unrivaled. The gorgeous lot offers a perfect grade, capturing a spectacular vista across Spring Lake. This opportunity is being offered furnished and includes the pontoon boat that is moored at the property's dock. The garage is heated and cooled, and the home's electric bills are minimal, as spray foam was utilized the insulate the home and garage. Please inquire for further details. Showings are by advanced appointment only, all of which shall be accompanied by the listing agent(s).

For open house information, contact John Paul Somers, Somers & Company at 850-654-7777