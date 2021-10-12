Homes for sale in Sikeston: New listings

(SIKESTON, MO) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Sikeston area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

840 Delta Pine, Sikeston, 63801 3 Beds 3 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,538 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Don't wait to see this three bedroom home on a quiet street in a great neighborhood. This home is ready for you. Stainless kitchen appliances are all included. Master bedroom and bathroom on the main level, along with the kitchen, living room, and laundry. Two bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. And an unfinished basement makes a great storage space or play room for the kids. You'll love the fenced back yard and screened deck.

212 Linda Drive, Sikeston, 63801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,779 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Check out this updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home, walking distance to Sikeston Jr High and just blocks away from Lee Hunter Elementary. This home offers an open concept floor plan with cathedral ceilings. Updates include, paint, floor coverings, new HVAC in 2019, water heater in 2018 and so much more! Entertain family and friends outside on the large deck or maybe sit by the fire pit on a cool fall night or relax in chairs on concrete patio. This house is ready to entertain! This house sits on almost 1/2 acre lot, with a fenced in back yard. The house offers great storage space inside and out. Large storage room located inside the garage and small shed located in back yard. Hurry before this is gone. Call today for private viewing of this beautiful home!

123 Linda Dr, Sikeston, 63801 4 Beds 3 Baths | $184,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,340 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Need space! Well this one has it!



With 2340 sq ft, 4 bedroom 2.5 baths, 2 living areas and a screened in porch, there more than enough room for your growing family. It has 2 living areas the formal living room and a family room with beautiful built ins and an electric fireplace. Master bedroom has 2 closets along with it's own bath. Spacious bedrooms too! Right outside of the family room is a 12' x 30' screened in porch and a fabulous backyard that is fenced in. Also has a sprinkler system. Located in the northwest end of Sikeston in a quiet neighborhood that would be perfect for your family. Take a look today!

315 Daniel Street, Sikeston, 63801 0 Bed 0 Bath | $15,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,428 Square Feet | Built in None

Looking for a huge fenced lot with access to utilities? This flat double lot in Sikeston, MO offers plenty of space for whatever your needs. There's an existing shell of an old house that likely needs to be torn down but may yield some salvageable materials.

