Sikeston, MO

Homes for sale in Sikeston: New listings

Sikeston Updates
 8 days ago

(SIKESTON, MO) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Sikeston area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Sikeston listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KiHyh_0cOyCiiB00

840 Delta Pine, Sikeston, 63801

3 Beds 3 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,538 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Don't wait to see this three bedroom home on a quiet street in a great neighborhood. This home is ready for you. Stainless kitchen appliances are all included. Master bedroom and bathroom on the main level, along with the kitchen, living room, and laundry. Two bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. And an unfinished basement makes a great storage space or play room for the kids. You'll love the fenced back yard and screened deck.

For open house information, contact John Bollinger, Bollinger Real Estate Services at 573-471-6448

Copyright © 2021 Southeast Missouri Real Estate. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SEMOMLS-13213)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LQavN_0cOyCiiB00

212 Linda Drive, Sikeston, 63801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,779 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Check out this updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home, walking distance to Sikeston Jr High and just blocks away from Lee Hunter Elementary. This home offers an open concept floor plan with cathedral ceilings. Updates include, paint, floor coverings, new HVAC in 2019, water heater in 2018 and so much more! Entertain family and friends outside on the large deck or maybe sit by the fire pit on a cool fall night or relax in chairs on concrete patio. This house is ready to entertain! This house sits on almost 1/2 acre lot, with a fenced in back yard. The house offers great storage space inside and out. Large storage room located inside the garage and small shed located in back yard. Hurry before this is gone. Call today for private viewing of this beautiful home!
*24 hour notice for showings & pre-approved buyers only*
*Seller will start accepting offers on 9/03/2021*

For open house information, contact Angie Ross, Ross Realty at 573-380-9486

Copyright © 2021 Southeast Missouri Real Estate. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SEMOMLS-13340)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cYTJp_0cOyCiiB00

123 Linda Dr, Sikeston, 63801

4 Beds 3 Baths | $184,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,340 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Need space! Well this one has it!

With 2340 sq ft, 4 bedroom 2.5 baths, 2 living areas and a screened in porch, there more than enough room for your growing family. It has 2 living areas the formal living room and a family room with beautiful built ins and an electric fireplace. Master bedroom has 2 closets along with it's own bath. Spacious bedrooms too! Right outside of the family room is a 12' x 30' screened in porch and a fabulous backyard that is fenced in. Also has a sprinkler system. Located in the northwest end of Sikeston in a quiet neighborhood that would be perfect for your family. Take a look today!

For open house information, contact Shelly Williams, Sikeston Real Estate LLC at 573-475-9701

Copyright © 2021 Southeast Missouri Real Estate. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SEMOMLS-13360)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2khPs4_0cOyCiiB00

315 Daniel Street, Sikeston, 63801

0 Bed 0 Bath | $15,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,428 Square Feet | Built in None

Looking for a huge fenced lot with access to utilities? This flat double lot in Sikeston, MO offers plenty of space for whatever your needs. There's an existing shell of an old house that likely needs to be torn down but may yield some salvageable materials.

For open house information, contact Tracey Miller, Vylla Home at 749-294-7

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21039173)

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Real Estate
Local
Missouri Business
City
Sikeston, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bollinger
Sikeston Updates

Sikeston, MO
ABOUT

With Sikeston Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

