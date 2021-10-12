CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hannibal, MO

These houses are for sale in Hannibal

Hannibal Times
Hannibal Times
 8 days ago

(HANNIBAL, MO) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

If you’re Hannibal-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zm2sq_0cOyChpS00

603 Grand Avenue, Hannibal, 63401

3 Beds 1 Bath | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,269 Square Feet | Built in 1920

3 Bedroom - 1 Bath on a Corner Lot... Charming Bungalow with a large front covered front porch. 2 Main Level Bedrooms with Full Bath. 1 Bedroom on the Upper Level. Roof is approx. 4 years old and home has replacement windows. Updated Kitchen, appliances convey.

For open house information, contact Jacki Thurman, Century 21 Broughton Team at 221-803-0

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S1lxN_0cOyChpS00

225 North Maple Avenue, Hannibal, 63401

5 Beds 3 Baths | $389,900 | Single Family Residence | 5,063 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Currently, 225 N. Maple is a successful Air B&B that can be sold as a turn key business. Three story Second Empire historic home located in the Maple Park Historic District has been completely remodeled. You will love the spacious updated kitchen with unique center island and granite countertops. Family room fireplace has gas log for cozy gatherings. Main level full bath has original claw foot tub retrofitted to include shower. Laundry room on main level. Original staircase accesses all three floors. Second floor has two full baths and two large bedrooms. Master bedroom has private bath. Three more bedrooms on third floor make this a 5 bedroom home. Wrap around covered front porch serves as a great dining space. Black iron fence adds to the historic charm.

For open house information, contact Kristy Trevathan, Prestige Realty, Inc at 221-817-1

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ch9Kb_0cOyChpS00

1616 Fulton Avenue, Hannibal, 63401

2 Beds 1 Bath | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,017 Square Feet | Built in 1920

This two bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow has many updates throughout! New flooring in all rooms except bedroom, which has the original hard wood floors. All new windows, interior and exterior doors, cabinetry, countertops, plumbing, breakers, and light fixtures. New roof in 2019 on house and garage. The one-car detached garage features a shop area and some storage. New A/C unit in 2021. Great for a starter home or investment property!

For open house information, contact Ashley Gibson, Ravenscraft Realty at 573-221-0555

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XUGIF_0cOyChpS00

15 Riverpoint Road, Hannibal, 63401

4 Beds 4 Baths | $570,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,900 Square Feet | Built in 1989

NEW PRICE! At 15 Riverpoint Road you’ll discover a truly elegant home with approx 4900 sq ft on 1.67 acres in a quiet neighborhood. Enter the dramatic foyer that opens to the large great room with a wall of windows allowing nature’s beauty to be front and center. Custom built-in shelving, crown molding, and marble fireplace are just a few of the amenities. The formal dining room is next to the kitchen featuring walnut cabinets, granite counters, large island, pantry, and SS appliances. Refrigerator & dishwasher are newer. New fixtures in kitchen & dining. Cozy hearth room off the kitchen has a large brick fireplace, ceramic tile flooring and is large enough to combine a office area if desired. Get away from it all in the master retreat w/sitting area. Bath has double sinks, floor to ceiling tile shower and soaking tub. Pretty staircase leads to the 2nd floor w/3 spacious bedrooms and one has its own private bath. Enjoy the private lot!

For open house information, contact Lisa Kairy, Prestige Realty, Inc at 221-817-1

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

Hannibal Times

Hannibal Times

Hannibal, MO
ABOUT

With Hannibal Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

